Barry Trotz adds Ross Johnston, Leo Komarov to lineup

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks with the media at Northwell Health Ice Center as the Islanders wrapped up their season on May 6, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Barry Trotz’s lineup decisions paid off extremely well in the Islanders’ 4-0 Game 1 over the Flyers on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

He kept both burly Ross Johnston and agitating Leo Komarov in the lineup, placing them on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s wings. Komarov and Johnston’s forecheck led to Pageau’s third-period goal and Johnston had a game-high 10 hits.

“Those two guys bring their 110% every day, every night, ever practice day,” Pageau said.

Derick Brassard remained a healthy scratch and Michael Dal Colle came out of the lineup with Cal Clutterbuck returning to the fourth line after a one-game absence because of an undisclosed injury. Dal Colle played effectively on Pageau’s line in Game 5 against the Capitals.

Selling well

The Islanders reported on Monday only 20% of season tickets remain available and more than one-third of the suites were sold over the last two weeks for their new UBS Arena at Belmont Park, set to open for the 2021-22 season.

The Islanders had close to 7,000 full-season plans sold this season at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and are approaching 10,000 for the first season at UBS Arena.

“The support from our loyal Islanders’ fans across the metro New York region has been tremendous,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said in a statement.

Zero positives

For a fourth straight week, the NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 results in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles after administering 4,644 tests last week.

Isles files

Clutterbuck logged 13:29 and twice went to the bench in pain, once after blocking a shot and once after a hard check…Defenseman Nick Leddy had a second-period shift that lasted three minutes, 10 seconds…Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel logged 15:06 for the Flyers as he returned from a one-game absence because of a lower-body issue. That made James van Riemsdyk a healthy scratch.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

