Barry Trotz’s lineup decisions paid off extremely well in the Islanders’ 4-0 Game 1 over the Flyers on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

He kept both burly Ross Johnston and agitating Leo Komarov in the lineup, placing them on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s wings. Komarov and Johnston’s forecheck led to Pageau’s third-period goal and Johnston had a game-high 10 hits.

“Those two guys bring their 110% every day, every night, ever practice day,” Pageau said.

Derick Brassard remained a healthy scratch and Michael Dal Colle came out of the lineup with Cal Clutterbuck returning to the fourth line after a one-game absence because of an undisclosed injury. Dal Colle played effectively on Pageau’s line in Game 5 against the Capitals.

Selling well

The Islanders reported on Monday only 20% of season tickets remain available and more than one-third of the suites were sold over the last two weeks for their new UBS Arena at Belmont Park, set to open for the 2021-22 season.

The Islanders had close to 7,000 full-season plans sold this season at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and are approaching 10,000 for the first season at UBS Arena.

“The support from our loyal Islanders’ fans across the metro New York region has been tremendous,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said in a statement.

Zero positives

For a fourth straight week, the NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 results in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles after administering 4,644 tests last week.

Isles files

Clutterbuck logged 13:29 and twice went to the bench in pain, once after blocking a shot and once after a hard check…Defenseman Nick Leddy had a second-period shift that lasted three minutes, 10 seconds…Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel logged 15:06 for the Flyers as he returned from a one-game absence because of a lower-body issue. That made James van Riemsdyk a healthy scratch.