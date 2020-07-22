Islanders' new home to be called UBS Arena

The Islanders' new home will be called UBS Arena.

The name of their Belmont Park arena was disclosed to Newsday by Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky and Oak View Group chief executive officer Tim Leiweke Wednesday morning.

Leiweke said UBS has a long-term agreement for the arena naming rights, but declined to say how much the deal is worth or how long it will last.

UBS, a global bank headquartered in Switzerland, describes itself as "a global firm providing financial services in over 50 countries."

"They're based in New York, their American headquarters are here, and they have thousands of employees here," Leiweke said.

He said UBS, through the naming rights agreement, wanted to "send a strong message about their commitment to the future of this city, the metropolitan area and the economy" amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ledecky said the Islanders' naming rights deal represents, "one more tangible step toward the opening of the arena … as we finally get a new home that Islanders fans richly deserve."

The Islanders' Belmont Park arena, currently under construction, is targeted to open in October or November of 2021, Leiweke said. He insisted it will be ready for whenever the NHL's 2021-22 season begins.

UBS Arena is expected to have a capacity of 17,113 for hockey games and 18,853 for concerts.

"We like to call this arena 'the next most famous arena for the next century,'" Leiweke said, with a nod to Madison Square Garden.

He predicted it would be "the last great arena that will be built in all of our lifetimes" in the New York City area.

The arena is the centerpiece of a $1.3 billion development at Belmont Park that includes a 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail on 43 acres of land adjacent to the racetrack.

The complex is privately funded by New York Arena Partners, a joint venture between owners of the Islanders, New York Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and Oak View Group, an arena development company.

Leiweke said the pandemic's impact "100 percent affected these conversations" about finding a naming rights partner for the Islanders' Belmont arena.

Leiweke said UBS' commitment to the arena "is a big, bold risk on their part to not get caught up in today and what we're dealing with. This is going to pass. The live industry, the National Hockey League, we're going to come back, and we're going to come back bigger, bolder and more exciting than before."

Ledecky said more than a third of the suites have been sold at Belmont, and the Islanders are embarking today on a season-ticket deposit campaign for seats at UBS Arena.

Construction of UBS Arena marks the team's full-time return to Long Island after they played exclusively at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum from 1972 through 2015. They moved to Brooklyn's Barclays Center from 2015 until 2018 and since have split their home games between both arenas.

The Islanders are hoping to play their final season at the county-owned Coliseum if Nassau can find a new operating company after the previous operator, Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Sports and Entertainment, said it was giving up control.

Leiweke confirmed Newsday's earlier report that Oak View Group is "interested" in operating the Coliseum. The county is working with Onexim and its lenders to remove the company from the Coliseum lease.