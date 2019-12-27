CHICAGO — Not having Robin Lehner was far from the Islanders' only problem on Friday night.

The Islanders, forced to fly on the day of the game because of collective-bargaining agreement guidelines coming out of the NHL’s three-day holiday break, were outskated and struggled again in their defensive end in a 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks and their former fan-favorite goalie.

The Islanders (23-10-3), opening a three-game road trip, have allowed 24 goals in a 1-3-1 skid and they are now 0-5 to the bottom five teams in the Western Conference: the Blackhawks, Kings, Sharks and Ducks.

Lehner made 38 saves for the Blackhawks (16-17-6), who lost to the Devils, 7-1, on Monday night, and he outplayed his former partner, Thomas Greiss.

Greiss, making consecutive starts for the first time this season after stopping 32 shots in Monday night’s 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, exited at 11:56 after allowing three goals on 11 shots.

Lehner was a Vezina Trophy finalist as he went 25-13-5 with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage in his one season with the Islanders, detailing his struggles with addiction and mental-health issues on the first day of training camp and going on to win the Masterton Trophy for perseverance and sharing the Jennings Trophy with Greiss as the Islanders allowed the fewest goals in the NHL.

“The turnaround the team had, the turnaround for myself, personally, I just thought it was a really good all-around year,” said Lehner, who signed a one-year, $5 million deal after unsuccessful negotiations with the Islanders. “There’s a lot of really good guys in that locker room, a lot of good players. It’s one of the tightest groups I’ve played on, so it was a fun year. The guys in the organization, the coaches, they made it a really easy year for me.”

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 5:50 of the first period as Josh Bailey, in the right circle, fed Ross Johnston for a redirection at the crease past Lehner.

But that lead evaporated quickly as the Islanders struggled to keep up with the Blackhawks in their own zone and Greiss struggled to stop shots.

Defenseman Dennis Gilbert, with his first NHL goal, tied the game at 1 on a backhander from the slot at 7:34 of the first period. Dominik Kubalik beat Greiss from the slot to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at 9:46 and Alex DeBrincat ended Greiss’ outing by beating him over the glove for a 3-1 lead at 11:56.

Lehner started off the second period sharp, stopping Jordan Eberle’s backhander from the slot and gloving defenseman Nick Leddy’s wrist shot from the left faceoff circle in the first two minutes.

The Blackhawks put the game out of reach as Jonathan Toews stripped defenseman Ryan Pulock of the puck and scored on the rush 50 seconds into the third period and Matthew Highmore made it 5-1 at 3:03 with a feed that deflected in off Pulock past Semyon Varlamov (17 saves).

Casey Cizikas, with his third shorthanded goal of the season and the Islanders’ sixth, made it 5-2 at 16:32.