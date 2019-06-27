The Islanders' prospect camp continued with the annual Blue and White Scrimmage on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Northwell Health Ice Center.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom warms up on the ice before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Evan Buitenhuis warms up on the ice before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom warms up on the ice before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

]New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom, left, skates against forward Ruslan Iskhakov in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Jakub Skarek warms up on the ice before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Linus Soderstrom warms up on the ice before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Linus Soderstrom looks on before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom skates with the puck against forward Ruslan Iskhakov in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Laim Folkes is congratulated after he scores his second goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Linus Soderstrom makes a glove save in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes looks on after he scores his second goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes sets on the ice in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders defender Will Cullen skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders Mason Jobst (54) is congratulated by his teammates after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom, left, is congratulated by defenseman Bode Wilde after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom is congratulated after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom, left, is congratulated by defenseman Bode Wilde after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom controls the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Erik Brown, left, skates against Nick Pastujov in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Cole Coskey skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo, left, skates against forward Ludwig Stenlund in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Jimmy Lambert is congratulated after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Jakub Skarek defends in the net in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.