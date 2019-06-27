TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders Blue and White Scrimmage 2019

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Islanders' prospect camp continued with the annual Blue and White Scrimmage on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Northwell Health Ice Center.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom warms up
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom warms up on the ice before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Evan Buitenhuis warms up
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders goalie Evan Buitenhuis warms up on the ice before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom warms up
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom warms up on the ice before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

]New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom, left, skates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

]New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom, left, skates against forward Ruslan Iskhakov in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Jakub Skarek warms up
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders goalie Jakub Skarek warms up on the ice before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Linus Soderstrom warms up
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders goalie Linus Soderstrom warms up on the ice before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Linus Soderstrom looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders goalie Linus Soderstrom looks on before the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom skates with the puck against forward Ruslan Iskhakov in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom skates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Laim Folkes is congratulated
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Laim Folkes is congratulated after he scores his second goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Linus Soderstrom makes a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders goalie Linus Soderstrom makes a glove save in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes looks on after he scores his second goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes sets on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes sets on the ice in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders defender Will Cullen skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders defender Will Cullen skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Liam Folkes skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders Mason Jobst (54) is congratulated
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders Mason Jobst (54) is congratulated by his teammates after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom, left, is
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom, left, is congratulated by defenseman Bode Wilde after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom is congratulated
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom is congratulated after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom, left, is
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom, left, is congratulated by defenseman Bode Wilde after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom controls the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom controls the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo skates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Erik Brown, left, skates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Erik Brown, left, skates against Nick Pastujov in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Cole Coskey skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Cole Coskey skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo, left, skates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo, left, skates against forward Ludwig Stenlund in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Jimmy Lambert is congratulated
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Jimmy Lambert is congratulated after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows skates in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows skates in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders goalie Jakub Skarek defends in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders goalie Jakub Skarek defends in the net in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom skates with the puck in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

New York Islanders forward Sam Sternschein looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders forward Sam Sternschein looks on after he scores a goal in the 2019 Blue and White Scrimmage during the Islanders' prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

