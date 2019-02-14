COLUMBUS, Ohio – All players glance at the standings. So there’s no downplaying the importance of the Thursday night’s game at Nationwide Arena between the Islanders and Blue Jackets.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders, who lost, 3-1, at Buffalo on Tuesday night, lead the third-place Blue Jackets, seeking to match a season-high five-game winning streak, by five points as the teams meet for the second time.

“To me, this is going to have a playoff feel,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “These games have a four-point feel. They have playoff implications. It could be a team we meet in the playoffs. There’s a lot on the line in these games.”

The Islanders rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Dec. 1 in the first regular-season game at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum since 2015. Thomas Greiss made 28 saves in that win and is expected to start on Thursday. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots in that game and is expected to make his fifth straight start for the Blue Jackets.

The Islanders are 19-5-2 since Dec. 15, but did not play their usual, defensively efficient style on Tuesday, instead struggling with defensive-zone breakouts and offensive-zone entries through the first two periods.

“It was a little bit of an outlier on our part,” said captain Anders Lee, who will skate in his 400th NHL game on Thursday. “We’ve been pretty good, but we let one get away. We didn’t get back to our game until the third period. We learned from it. We move on and now we get back on track [Thursday night]. It’s a huge divisional game. Two teams vying for the top. Obviously, we’ll be up for this.”

“Unfortunately, you’re going to have those games from time to time,” right wing Josh Bailey added. “It’s about how you respond. For the most part, this season, we’ve done a pretty good job of bouncing back from tough games like that.”

The Islanders have not lost two straight in regulation since Dec. 4-6.

“Our focus is our execution,” Trotz said. “We got away from details and focus and execution.”

The Islanders are 3-for-26 (11.5 percent) on the power play over their last eight games and did not get a man-advantage chance against the Sabres. The Blue Jackets rank second in the NHL on the penalty kill at 84.2 percent

Right wing Josh Anderson has a four-game point streak for the Blue Jackets, with three goals and two assists in that span, while left wing Artemi Panarin, along with fellow impending unrestricted free agent Bobrovsky the subject of much trade speculation as the Feb. 25 deadline looms, has two goals and two assists in his last two games.

The Blue Jackets are coming off Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over the second-place Capitals at Columbus.

“We need to go out there and play our game, but our division right now is so tight and the playoff race is heating up and there are not many games left,” Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said. “It’s a big game against a Metropolitan opponent. It’s huge for us. It might be more than for just two points.”

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (33-17-6)

Anders Lee-Brock Nelson-Jordan Eberle

Michael Dal Colle-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Valtteri Filppula-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss (16-8-2, 2.28 goals-against average, .927 save percentage)

Blue Jackets (32-20-3)

Artemi Panarin-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Cam Atkinson

Nick Foligno-Boone Jenner-Josh Anderson

Anthony Duclair-Alexander Wennberg-Oliver Bjorkstrand

Markus Hannikainen-Riley Nash-Lukas Sedlak

Seth Jones-Ryan Murray

Zach Werenski-David Savard

Scott Harrington-Markus Nutivaara

Sergei Bobrovsky (23-16-1, 2.90, .903)