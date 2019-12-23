No team wants to go into an extended break with a loss. The Islanders certainly don’t want to do so having dropped three straight at home.

The NHL’s three-day holiday break starts on Tuesday but the Islanders first face the streaking Blue Jackets on Monday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. The Islanders' last two games at their home barn yielded uncharacteristically subpar defensive efforts in an 8-3 loss to the Predators and Saturday afternoon’s 6-5 shootout defeat to the Ducks.

“It’s like any game, when you lose the next day, everyone is kind of sour a little bit,” Islanders center Derick Brassard said. “Now, it’s just because we have three days, you want to finish on the right note. We’ve lost two games at home and it’s been tough for the team. We’ve been good all year so we just want to win this one and kind of go and enjoy our time and go back to work with three road games right away.”

The Islanders will resume their schedule on Friday night against the Blackhawks, the start of a three-game trip through New Year’s Eve that also includes stops in Minnesota and Washington against the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals.

“I know it will help the coaches, for sure,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said of his team wanting to go into the break with a win. “I think every player wants to go to a break with a positive feeling. But we’re playing a Columbus team that hasn’t lost in seven games. They’re doing it the old-fashioned way. Everyone’s buying in. Next man up. They’ve got some young guys that are really pushing it.”

“Watching some of the clips today, they have a heavy forechecking group and a really strong, active defense that puts the onus on our five on the ice to get up the ice quickly and then get back down to the other end quickly,” said left wing Andrew Ladd, expected to be back in the Islanders’ lineup for the first time since March 24, when he suffered his second, major knee injury of last season.

The Islanders have won the first two games against the Blue Jackets this season, a 3-2 overtime victory at Columbus on Oct. 19 on Brock Nelson’s winner and a 2-0 win on Nov. 30 at Barclays Center as Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov combined for the 39-save shutout. Greiss, who exited that game in the first period because he wasn’t feeling well, is expected to start on Monday after Varlamov made 23 saves against the Ducks in his second straight start. That snapped the franchise record goalie rotation at 33 games.

But the Blue Jackets have won four straight, including a 5-1 win over the visiting Devils on Saturday, and are on a 5-0-2 streak.

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who is expected to start against the Islanders, was named the NHL’s third star of the week on Monday after posting a 4-0-0 mark last week with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage and one shutout.

So, scoring goals against the Blue Jackets might be a difficult chore.

But the Islanders know they must improve their defensive play before worrying about the offense.

“Especially our last couple at home haven’t been our best so I think it’s a really important game,” defenseman Adam Pelech said. “Especially heading into the break to feel good going into the break and come back with some energy and some excitement. I think that everyone in here recognizes it’s something we need to correct and that’s not our style of hockey and if we’re going to be successful we need to, first and foremost, defend well.”

Gustav Nyquist has two goals and five assists in a five-game point streak for the Blue Jackets. The top-pair defensemen Seth Jones (four goals, 18 assists) and Zach Werenski (eight goals, 11 assists) both push the play up ice.

The Blue Jackets, who have seven players on injured reserve, will be playing their first game without Oliver Bjorkstrand (12 goals, 11 assists), who is tied with Pierre-Luc Dubois (12 goals, 13 assists) for the team lead in goals. Bjorkstrand suffered a rib/cartilage contusion against the Devils and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy is two points shy of 300 for his career.

Projected lineups

Islanders (23-8-3)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Josh Bailey

Andrew Ladd-Derick Brassard-Tom Kuhnhackl

Ross Johnston-Casey Cizikas-Leo Komarov

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss (11-5-0, 2.39 goals-against average, .924 save percentage)

Blue Jackets (16-14-6)

Alexandre Texier-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Eric Robinson

Gustav Nyquist-Boone Jenner-Kevin Stenlund

Nick Foligno-Alexander Wennberg-Nathan Gerbe

Ryan MacInnis-Riley Nash-Jakob Lilja

Zach Werenski-Seth Jones

Vladislav Gavrikov-David Savard

Scott Harrington-Dean Kukan

Joonas Korpisalo (16-10-3, 2.56, .910)