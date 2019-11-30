Both goalies have been good for the Islanders this season.

Both had to be good on Saturday night.

Starter Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov, who came on in relief in the first period, combined for a 39-save shutout as the Islanders snapped a season-high three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Barclays Center before a crowd of 13,433.

The Islanders (17-5-2) looked revitalized with new line combinations, particularly captain Anders Lee, who snapped a scoring drought with his first goal in 12 games.

Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (11-11-4), who entered on a 5-2-0 streak.

Greiss lasted only until 14:06 of the first period, skating to the bench for a quick chat with coach Barry Trotz after stopping all nine shots he faced and the Islanders leading 1-0. Greiss did remain on the Islanders’ bench for the remainder of the game.

Varlamov made 17 of his 30 saves in the third period, including two as the Blue Jackets skated six-on-four with Merzlikins off for an extra skater and Josh Bailey off for interference after defenseman Seth Jones ran into him in the neutral zone at 16:59 of the third period.

It was the game’s lone penalty.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trotz said his lines had “dried up” during an 0-2-1 California swing that produced just two goals and ended with Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss to the Kings after Monday night’s 3-0 loss to the Ducks snapped a franchise record 17-game point streak (15-0-2).

So, he altered three of the four on Saturday, looking to regain the four-line balance that was so successful last season.

Bailey went on Mathew Barzal’s right wing with captain Anders Lee. Jordan Eberle, still seeking his first goal of the season, moved from Barzal’s line to Nelson’s right wing with Anthony Beauvillier. Eberle did have a good look at 1:48 of the third period, skating between the circles to the crease only to have Merzlikins stop his backhanded.

Rookie Otto Koivula centered Derick Brassard and Leo Komarov.

“I have to have a little bit more of a four-line mentality all the way through,” Trotz said. “I’ve gone, probably, three and a half for the most part, part of that due to the movement of Brass over to wing.” We’ve just got to go with a four-line mentality and stick with it and enjoy the process for a while because you can’t overextend your top guys night in and night out.”

The Blue Jackets, coming off Friday night’s 5-2 win over the visiting Penguins, had tied a franchise record by scoring the first goal in their previous 10 games.

But the Islanders snapped that streak as Lee, with his first goal since Nov. 1, finished a tic-tac-toe passing sequence started by Bailey and Barzal and roofed a shot over Merzlikins’ glove at 1:18 of the first period.

Varlamov preserved the one-goal lead as he kicked out his left pad to stop Oliver Bjorkstrand on a three-on-two rush at 8:10 of the second period and defenseman Scott Mayfield missed extending the lead to two goals as his shot from the right circle at 11:19 went off the crossbar.

But defenseman Adam Pelech, flipping the puck down ice from the blue line and out of danger as the Blue Jackets had hemmed the Islanders in their zone, set up Barzal’s breakaway backhander for a 2-0 lead at 16:01 of the second period.

The Blue Jackets played the bulk of the game with five defensemen after Zach Werenski exited at 3:37 of the first period as Lee crashed into Werenski’s previously-injured left shoulder at the crease.