TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders face Blue Jackets in regular-season return to Nassau Coliseum

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The New York Islanders play their first regular-season game back at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum since 2015 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. 

A view of the ice at Nassau Coliseum
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A view of the ice at Nassau Coliseum before an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

The New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets warm up on the ice before an NHL hockey game at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets warm
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets warm up on the ice as fans watch before an NHL hockey game at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella walks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella walks off the ice after the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella walks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella walks off the ice after the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella walks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella walks off the ice after the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, center,
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, center, walks off the ice after the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and Islanders
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier skate against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Vinni Lettieri #95 of the New York Rangers Lettieri rebuilds his confidence in Hartford
Emmanuel Mudiay #1, Tim Hardaway Jr. #3 and Mudiay plays hero as Knicks force OT, beat Bucks
Jets LB Avery Williamson talks to media during Jets' Williamson dancing to a Nashville beat
Kevin Knox #20 of the New York Knicks Fizdale won't send Knox or Robinson down
Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano runs to the dugout Will Cano gamble pay off?
Eli Manning, talking with coach Pat Shurmur here, Giants expect to play hard until the end