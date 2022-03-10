TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders' broadcast crew for Thursday night's game vs. Blue Jackets will look very different

Long time hockey broadcaster Jiggs McDonald poses for

Long time hockey broadcaster Jiggs McDonald poses for a photograph prior to working an Islanders game in 2017. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The Islanders’ television crew for Thursday night’s game against the Blue Jackets on MSG+ will feature changes across the board.

First, Jiggs McDonald – the team’s play-by-play man for three of its four Stanley Cup-winning seasons – will fill in for Brendan Burke, who had a travel conflict returning from calling a TNT game in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Second, AJ Mleczko will fill in for Butch Goring as the game analyst with Goring out because of a scheduled shoulder surgery.

Third, Bill Pidto will fill in for Shannon Hogan, who is out with a non-COVID illness, as on-site host for the game. He will be joined by analyst Anson Carter.

