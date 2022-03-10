The Islanders’ television crew for Thursday night’s game against the Blue Jackets on MSG+ will feature changes across the board.

First, Jiggs McDonald – the team’s play-by-play man for three of its four Stanley Cup-winning seasons – will fill in for Brendan Burke, who had a travel conflict returning from calling a TNT game in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Second, AJ Mleczko will fill in for Butch Goring as the game analyst with Goring out because of a scheduled shoulder surgery.

Third, Bill Pidto will fill in for Shannon Hogan, who is out with a non-COVID illness, as on-site host for the game. He will be joined by analyst Anson Carter.