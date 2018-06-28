Islanders' Blue & White Scrimmage

The Islanders held their annual Blue and White prospect scrimmage on Thursday at the Northwell Health Ice Center.

Team Blue 1 forward Oliver Wahlstrom celebrates his goal against Team White during the New York Islanders 2018 Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.

Team Blue 1 forward Guillaume Maillard scores the winning goal against Team White goalkeeper Eamon McAdam in a shootout during the New York Islanders 2018 Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.

Team Blue 1 defender Yannick Rathgeb scores a goal against Team White goalkeeper Eamon McAdam during the New York Islanders 2018 Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.