Islanders' Blue & White Scrimmage

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Islanders held their annual Blue and White prospect scrimmage on Thursday at the Northwell Health Ice Center.

Team Blue 1 forward Oliver Wahlstrom celebrates his
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Team Blue 1 forward Oliver Wahlstrom celebrates his goal against Team White during the New York Islanders 2018 Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.

Team Blue 1 forward Guillaume Maillard scores the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Team Blue 1 forward Guillaume Maillard scores the winning goal against Team White goalkeeper Eamon McAdam in a shootout during the New York Islanders 2018 Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.

Team Blue 1 defender Yannick Rathgeb scores a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Team Blue 1 defender Yannick Rathgeb scores a goal against Team White goalkeeper Eamon McAdam during the New York Islanders 2018 Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.

Team Blue 1 players celebrate the winning shoot-out
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Team Blue 1 players celebrate the winning shoot-out goal by forward Guillaume Maillard, third from left, against Team White during the New York Islanders 2018 Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday.

