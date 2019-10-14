TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders rally from late two-goal deficit and beat Blues in OT 

Johnny Boychuk of the New York Islanders battles for position in the second period against David Perron of the St. Louis Blues at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 14, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Oliver Wahlstrom’s NHL debut provided some promise of eventual scoring and the Islanders mounted a late rally from a two-goal deficit for a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Monday afternoon at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Mathew Barzal, from behind the crease, set up defenseman Devon Toews’ one-timer for the winner at 1:13 of the extra period.

Wahlstrom was recalled earlier in the day from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after center Casey Cizikas was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Top-line right wing Jordan Eberle was also out with a lower-body injury suffered late in Saturday night’s 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.

Wahlstrom skated on Derick Brassard’s right wing along with Josh Bailey while Tom Kuhnhackl was elevated to Eberle’s spot on Barzal’s top line with Anders Lee.

Barzal’s centering attempt from the right boards with 26.5 seconds to go in regulation and the Islanders skating six-on-five deflected in for the equalizer. The goal was credited to Lee.

Brock Nelson, with his third goal in six games, had halved the deficit at 14:29 of the third period with a short-side shot from the right boards.
Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for the Islanders (3-3-0) and Jordan Binnington made 29 stops for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues (3-1-2).

Vladimir Tarasenko’s power-play goal at 5:23 of the third period – after Brassard needlessly hooked Oskar Sundqvist in the neutral zone – gave the Blues a 2-0 lead.

The Islanders allowed the first goal for the third straight game and for the fourth time in six games overall as the Blues took a 1-0 lead at 6:48 of the first period. Brayden Schenn fed the puck from the right boards for Tarasenko skating to the crease and the pass deflected in off Anthony Beauvillier. That extended Schenn’s goal streak to five games.

The Blues then held the Islanders to four shots in the second period, with Wahlstrom generating the best chance muscling his way to the crease but sending a backhander wide.
The Islanders next open a two-game road trip on Thursday night at Winnipeg.

