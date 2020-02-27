ST. LOUIS — Islanders coach Barry Trotz keeps maintaining he’ll need both his goalies for this playoff push. But lately it’s been a one-man job with Semyon Varlamov playing and Thomas Greiss watching from the bench.

Thursday night was different. Greiss may have had some rust in his game as he seemed to battle a few pucks, but he backstopped the Islanders to a crucial point even as the Stanley Cup-champion Blues dominated the final two periods by outshooting the Isles 21-4.

The Islanders got a second goal in two games from trade deadline day acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau but could not maintain a late third-period lead and lost, 3-2, in overtime at Enterprise Center in front of 18 of the players’ fathers or family members on the annual dads’ trip.

Greiss made 20 of his 32 saves over the final 40 minutes as the Islanders (35-20-8) moved within one point of the third-place Flyers in the Metropolitan Division. But he did not adequately cover the post with his right pad as defenseman Colton Parakyo’s wraparound was the winner at 3:23 of overtime.

The Blues (38-17-10), who fell behind 2-0 in the first period, extended their winning streak to six games Jordan Binnington made 15 saves, including just four in the scond and third periods.

Greiss was making his first start in seven games after allowing three goals on eight shots in a 5-0 loss at Nashville on Feb. 13 that opened an 0-4-0 Western road trip. But he did stop 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 14.

The Islanders could not add to their lead as Blues defenseman Vince Dunn was called for interference on Ryan Pulock at 14:30 of the third period. The power-play’s key play was captain Anders Lee hobbling to the bench after being hit in the leg by Pulock’s slap shot, though he returned in overtime. Dunn tied it from the high slot at 18:16.

Pageau connected on a power-play one-timer from the right circle off Mathew Barzal’s feed as he was inserted onto the first man-advantage unit to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 8:20 of the first period. Pageau made his debut for the Islanders in Tuesday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers at the Coliseum by scoring the team’s first goal late in the second period, then fighting defenseman Jacob Trouba for his hit on Michael Dal Calle and incurring 17 penalty minutes.

Lee then found Jordan Eberle cutting to the crease for a backhander for a 2-0 lead at 16:34 of the first. It extended Eberle’s point streak to five games, with five goals and two assists in that span. Barzal’s secondary assist gave him his third straight two-assist effort as well as extending his assist streak to five games, with eight assists total.

Brayden Schenn pulled the Blues with 2-1 at 19:05 of the first with a one-timer from the right circle off Ryan O’Reilly’s feed.

The Blues carried that momentum into the second period as the Islanders were held without a shot until Ross Johnston’s wraparound attempt at 12:55. By then, the Blues had taken the period’s first nine shots and they finished with a 10-1 shot advantage in the second.

But the Islanders maintained their one-goal lead through the period and into the third, as Robert Thomas, left wide open at the crease as he got behind Barzal, somehow could not connect on a tip-in at 4:22 off Oskar Sundqvist’s feed as he was staring at an open net with Greiss still covering the far post.