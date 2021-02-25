TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau gets a new linemate, again

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders skates against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 13. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Barry Trotz, somewhat apologetically, offered praise to Jean-Gabriel Pageau this week by saying he had used every wing on the roster at one point with his third-line center and the only positions he hadn’t asked Pageau to play yet were defenseman or goalie.

Nonetheless, Trotz again switched Pageau’s linemates for Thursday night’s game against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum.

Trotz re-inserted pesky Leo Komarov on Pageau’s left wing for ex-Bruin Austin Czarnik, who logged 9:11 without a shot in Monday’s 3-2 win over the Sabres. It was just Czarnik’s second game of the season, having not been in the lineup since Jan. 31.

Thursday did mark rookie Oliver Wahlstrom’s 10th straight game on Pageau’s right wing. But Anthony Beauvillier, Komarov and Czarnik have all been on Pageau’s left wing during that stretch.

 

"You’ve just got to be mentally strong," Czarnik said on Wednesday before he was back on the taxi squad for Thursday’s game. "You’ve got to show up to work every single day and that’s the mindset I’ve tried to have every day here. There have been ups and downs. But, so far, it’s been good with all of us. We’ve all had positive attitudes and when we get the chance to go in, we’re all trying to make the most of it."

Homecoming

Thursday marked the first time goalie Jaroslav Halak has faced his former team since he left the Islanders via free agency and signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Bruins on July 1, 2018.

In previous stops with the Canadiens, Blues and Capitals, Halak compiled a 7-1-1 record with a 1.53 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and two shutouts in nine career games against the Islanders.

Halak last faced the Islanders on Jan. 25, 2014, making 33 saves in the Blues’ 4-3 shootout win at the Coliseum.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils.

