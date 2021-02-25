Barry Trotz, somewhat apologetically, offered praise to Jean-Gabriel Pageau this week by saying he had used every wing on the roster at one point with his third-line center and the only positions he hadn’t asked Pageau to play yet were defenseman or goalie.

Nonetheless, Trotz again switched Pageau’s linemates for Thursday night’s game against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum.

Trotz re-inserted pesky Leo Komarov on Pageau’s left wing for ex-Bruin Austin Czarnik, who logged 9:11 without a shot in Monday’s 3-2 win over the Sabres. It was just Czarnik’s second game of the season, having not been in the lineup since Jan. 31.

Thursday did mark rookie Oliver Wahlstrom’s 10th straight game on Pageau’s right wing. But Anthony Beauvillier, Komarov and Czarnik have all been on Pageau’s left wing during that stretch.

"You’ve just got to be mentally strong," Czarnik said on Wednesday before he was back on the taxi squad for Thursday’s game. "You’ve got to show up to work every single day and that’s the mindset I’ve tried to have every day here. There have been ups and downs. But, so far, it’s been good with all of us. We’ve all had positive attitudes and when we get the chance to go in, we’re all trying to make the most of it."

Homecoming

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thursday marked the first time goalie Jaroslav Halak has faced his former team since he left the Islanders via free agency and signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Bruins on July 1, 2018.

In previous stops with the Canadiens, Blues and Capitals, Halak compiled a 7-1-1 record with a 1.53 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and two shutouts in nine career games against the Islanders.

Halak last faced the Islanders on Jan. 25, 2014, making 33 saves in the Blues’ 4-3 shootout win at the Coliseum.