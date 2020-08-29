TODAY'S PAPER
Derick Brassard draws back into lineup in Game 3 as Ross Johnston sits

Derick Brassard of the Islanders warms up before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round against the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 7 in Toronto. Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The decision made on Thursday carried over to Saturday.

Derick Brassard made his first appearance in the Islanders’ second-round series as he was back in the lineup for Saturday night’s Game 3 against the Flyers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto after being a healthy scratch the previous three games.

Ross Johnston, who entered the lineup for the Islanders’ clinching Game 5 win over the Capitals in the first round for Brassard, was a healthy scratch on Saturday.

Game 3 against the Flyers was rescheduled from Thursday as the NHL players opted to boycott two days of the playoffs as a stand against social injustice.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said the change for Game 3 would have been made regardless of when the game was played.

“We decided to go in a little different format,” Trotz said. “A little tweak, here or there. We’re staying with the same game plan. If we played the other night, the lineup probably would have been the lineup we played with that game. I don’t think it’s changed our plans. We know what we want to do. It’s can we execute it?”

Brassard had three assists in his first eight postseason games playing on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line and seeing time on the power play.

Moment of solidarity

Game 3 was preceded by a moment of solidarity with a sign proclaiming, “We Skate For Black Lives,” highlighting the players’ decision to opt not to play the previous two days.

A video of moments throughout the postseason where players have protested, either by kneeling or through words, ended with a message that the words, “Black Lives Matter,” must stand out.

Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock also delivered a video message.

“Our goal as we move forward is that no matter the color of your skin or your sexual orientation, you feel comfortable playing the game of hockey,” Pulock said. “We want equality for everyone.”

Vigneault’s statement

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault did not take questions during his pre-game media access. Instead, he read a self-written, four-minute prepared statement pushing back against the criticism he’s faced in media outlets and on social media following his comments on Wednesday and Thursday in which he admitted he was not aware of a wave of social protests among athletes that started in the NBA.

“My honesty, my integrity, my social commitment, for some reason, has been pushed to the forefront,” Vigneault said. “I am guilty of not checking up on what was going on in the world and the NBA. But I am a good person. I believe in equality. I believe in social justice. I want to be part of the solution. I want to help society in any way I can.

“We all have our part to do moving forward to help society fix these issues. Maybe we can all start by being good to one another.”

Flyers’ changes

Forward Scott Laughton returned to the Flyers’ lineup after being a healthy scratch in Game 2. Forward Michael Raffl was out of their lineup for the first time in the series.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

