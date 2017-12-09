TODAY'S PAPER
Isles scrap but lose for fourth time in five games

Jaroslav Halak made 30 saves but allowed a soft power-play goal to Brad Marchand in the second period.

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron battles the Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron battles the Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier for the puck during a game in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Michael Dwyer

By Arthur Staple  arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
BOSTON — The Islanders fell behind once again and couldn’t recover this time, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Bruins in a scrappy game.

Anders Lee scored at 16:52 of the third to pull the Islanders within a goal at the end of a major power play awarded when Boston’s David Backes head-butted Andrew Ladd during a scrum. Brad Marchand also got a major penalty for a late hit on John Tavares earlier in the third, but the Islanders did not convert on either advantage.

Unlike Thursday, when the Isles tied it with their goaltender pulled, Danton Heinen scored into an empty net to seal the Islanders’ fourth loss in five games. Jaroslav Halak made 30 saves but allowed a soft power-play goal to Marchand in the second, the seventh straight game the Islanders have allowed a power-play goal.

