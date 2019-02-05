BOSTON – In the fluid Eastern Conference playoff race, the Islanders and Bruins would be a first-round matchup if the postseason started now.

Of course, the Islanders’ game against the Bruins on Tuesday night at TD Garden, the start of a two-game road trip that includes Thursday night against the Devils, is one of their 31 remaining contests for the Metropolitan Division leaders.

The Islanders are coming off Saturday night’s 4-2 win over the Kings at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum as they rallied for three, third-period goals to extend their point streak to a season-high eight games (6-0-2).

It’s their longest point streak since going 8-0-2 from Nov. 25-Dec. 13, 2015.

“Every night you have to prove yourself,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said after Saturday’s victory. “If you don’t show up to work in this business, you’re not going to have success. Luck doesn’t really follow you in this league a whole lot. It might follow you for a game or two, but it’s not going to follow you for a season. With how skilled this league is now and how fast it is and how many players of high skill are in the league, the bottom line is it’s still a workman’s league.

“Get away from that pure work ethic, accountability and detail, you’re not going to have success in this league,” Trotz added. “You might win some games but you’re not going to do damage. You’ve still got to put your workboots on.”

The Islanders did not have a morning skate on Tuesday, with much of downtown Boston around TD Garden tied up with the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade.

The Islanders lost a 2-1 shootout at Boston on Nov. 29 in the teams’ first game as captain Anders Lee gave the Islanders a first-period lead but Brad Marchand tied it on the power play in the second period. Tuukka Rask made 28 saves for the Bruins while Robin Lehner stopped 35 shots, the start of his current run of outstanding play.

Lehner, the NHL’s second star of the month for January, made 34 saves against the Kings and is 12-2-3 since that first game against the Bruins. He leads the league with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

The Bruins, who entered Tuesday with a four-point lead on the Blue Jackets for the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot and one point behind the Canadiens for third place in the Atlantic Division, snapped an 0-1-2 skid with their 1-0 win at Washington on Sunday, their first victory over the Capitals in 15 games dating to March 29, 2014.

Tuesday night’s game will be Bruins center Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000th in the NHL.