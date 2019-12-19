BOSTON – The Islanders know they can’t have a repeat performance of their last game. That would be dangerous against any opponent.

But facing the Bruins, as they do on Thursday night at TD Garden, presents some unique challenges.

“They kind of tweak a few things but it’s always been the same since I’ve been in the league,” Islanders center Derick Brassard said. “They’ve always been one of the standards in the league.”

The Islanders are coming off Tuesday night’s 8-3 loss to the Predators at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, which snapped a three-game winning streak and represented the most goals they’ve allowed since Barry Trotz became coach prior to last season.

Thomas Greiss was pulled after stopping just 10 of 15 shots in two periods and Semyon Varlamov allowed goals on the first two shots he faced in the third period and gave up three goals on nine shots. Varlamov will start against the Bruins as the franchise-record goalie rotation to begin the season reaches 33 games.

The lone lineup change for the Islanders is expected to be Tom Kuhnhackl returning to the lineup for the first time in 22 games since suffering a left leg injury on Oct. 25. He is expected to go on second-line center Brock Nelson’s right wing in place of Leo Komarov.

“They both have similar roles in that they kill some penalties and they’re pretty trustworthy in terms of what they can do defensively,” Trotz said. “It probably doesn’t show in the numbers, but Tommy probably has a little more instinct to play with the more skilled guys. Leo is more of a shutdown type of guy and more aggressive in terms of getting under your skin.”

The Bruins lost, 4-3, in overtime to the Kings on Tuesday to open a four-game homestand and are in a 1-4-2 skid. But they still have a comfortable hold on first place in the Atlantic Division and it’s still pretty much the same group that lost a seven-game Stanley Cup final to the Blues in June.

Their top line of Patrice Bergeron (11 goals, 17 assists) centering agitator Brad Marchand (18 goals, 33 assists) and right wing David Pastrnak (28 goals, 21 assists) is considered one of the top lines in the NHL, if not the best trio. Marchand has seven assists in a five-game point streak.

Plus, ageless Zdeno Chara – the Bruins' 42-year-old, 6-9, 250-pound captain – is still an elite, top-pair defenseman who has five goals and eight assists.

“They’ve got that high-end skill, they’ve got that work ethic,” said defenseman Nick Leddy, who will play his second game after a three-game absence because of a lower-body injury. “Their defense can skate. They’ve got some good size, some good skaters. It’s always a good test to see how your team is, playing these guys.”

“They play an honest game,” Trotz said. “Structurally, they’re very sound. Three lines are very similar in terms of that structural play. The one outlier is the Bergeron, Pastrnak and Marchand line. They have a few more twists and turns in their game than the other lines. You can’t argue with it because they’re the most productive line in the NHL.”

Trotz said he will not try to force any defensive matchups against the Bruins’ top line, particularly since as the road team, he does not have the last line change.

“I’m not one who changes a lot on the fly,” Trotz said. “If you’re out there, your system is your security blanket and you’ve got to make sure you get it done. I don’t think we’ll chase that. When you’re trying to chase a line a lot, what I’ve found is you actually give those lines more space. It gives them odd-man opportunities and you end up paying the price sometimes and you end up being less aggressive.”

The Islanders have lost seven straight to the Bruins, dating to a 4-0 win at TD Garden on Jan. 16, 2017, with Greiss in net.

Projected lineups

Islanders (22-8-2)

Ross Johnston-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Tom Kuhnhackl

Anders Lee-Derick Brassard-Jordan Eberle

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov (11-3-2, 2.37 goals-against average, .923 save percentage)

Bruins (21-7-7)

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Danton Heinen

Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Chris Wagner

Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-David Backes

Zdeno Chara-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask (13-4-4, 2.32, .923)