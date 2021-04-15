Barry Trotz kept his lineup intact for Thursday night’s 4-1 loss to the Bruins. But the Islanders' coach is not likely to do the same for Friday night’s rematch at TD Garden.

In fact, Trotz anticipated altering his lineup in the second game of the back-to-back set even before second-line right wing Josh Bailey exited midway through the second period with an undisclosed issue, with his status for Friday uncertain.

There is no longer a 23-player maximum after Monday’s trade deadline. Plus, Michael Dal Colle (lower body) and Ross Johnston (undisclosed), out since the Flyers’ Samuel Morin punched him on the chin on April 3, were both activated off injured reserve.

Plus, Trotz also does not want to keep Leo Komarov out of the lineup for too long.

Still, he started with the same combinations as Sunday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers at Nassau Coliseum.

"If you have an average game or a below-average game, there’s a couple of guys that are ready to jump in there," Trotz said. "We’re going to have to use all the pieces down the stretch."

One change likely for Friday will be rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin getting his first start against the Bruins after Semyon Varlamov started Thursday.

Isles files

Longtime Islanders’ radio voice Chris King resumed his play-by-play duties after missing the previous six games because of COVID-19 protocols … Mathew Barzal had a first-period shift that lasted two minutes, 55 seconds as he got caught on the penalty kill … Barzal’s assist on Travis Zajac’s goal gave him four in the last three games … Cal Clutterbuck missed a brief spell in the third period after being shouldered into the wall by defenseman Charlie McAvoy at 7:57 … The Islanders were 0-for-3 with three shots on the power play after spending a good portion of two days of practice on it.



