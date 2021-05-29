Islanders excited  about playing to capacity crowds

BOSTON — The Islanders got a preview on Saturday night of what they can expect for Game 3 of their second-round series against the Bruins when capacity returns to almost pre-pandemic normal at Nassau Coliseum.

Attendance for Game 1 at TD Garden was expanded to close to the building’s full capacity of 17,850.

The Bruins had hosted 4,565 fans for Games 3 and 4 of their five-game win over the Capitals in the first round.

"I get excited for it," Islanders center Casey Cizikas said. "As a hockey player, going into another team’s building and the crowd is roaring and they’re going, it gets you amped as well. It’s fun to play in another team’s building and feed off of that energy as well."

It was announced on Friday that Coliseum capacity would be expanded to 12,000 when the series shifts back to Long Island by increasing the number of vaccinated sections. There will only be five sections reserved for non-vaccinated fans.

The Islanders had 9,000 in their building for Wednesday’s 5-3, series clinching win over the Penguins in Game 6 of that first round series. The Coliseum hosted 6,800 for Games 3 and 4 of that series.

Those pesky players

Coach Barry Trotz was asked whether pesky Leo Komarov could be an X Factor in the series, given his run-ins with Bruins agitator Brad Marchand over the seasons (Marchand twice kiss/licked Komarov’s face when he was with the Maple Leafs).

"I think both teams have a couple of guys that get under people’s skin," Trotz said. "I don’t know if you can single out Marchy or Leo. That’s the way they play. That’s their DNA. As a coach, you love those players. You hate them when they’re on the other side.

"When I came to the Island, I talked to [Cal] Clutterbuck, ‘When I was an opposing coach, I didn’t care for you a whole lot. Now that I’ve had you for a while, I really like you as a player and I understand it better.’ That’s what they do and that’s what makes them special."