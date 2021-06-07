Scenes from the Islanders' matchup with the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of their second round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday, June 7, 2021, at TD Garden in Boston.

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) starts the celebration after the puck got by Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (55) for a goal by Islanders center Mathew Barzal (not shown) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders reacts after scoring in the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

New York Islanders center Josh Bailey (12) celebrates his goal with center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during the second period of Game 5 against the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston.

Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders and Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins fight for the puck in the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders reacts after scoring in the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

New York Islanders left wing Otto Koivula (21) celebrates his goal with center Brock Nelson as Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) and center Sean Kuraly (52) skate away during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston.

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) and New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) compete for the puck during a face-off in the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston.

New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) and Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly (6) compete for control of the puck during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston.

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand, right, celebrates a goal against New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) by teammate Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (not shown) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston.

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron, right, and other teammates during the first period of Game 5 against the New York Islanders in an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston.

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) checks New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) into the boards at the Islanders bench during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston.

Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders looks on before Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders reacts with teammates after scoring in the first period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins and Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders fight for the puck in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

Leo Komarov #47 of the New York Islanders and Craig Smith #12 of the Boston Bruins fight for the puck in the first period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

Otto Koivula #21 of the New York Islanders reacts after scoring in the second period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

Leo Komarov #47 of the New York Islanders and Craig Smith #12 of the Boston Bruins fight for the puck in the first period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders skates with the puck in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins and Scott Mayfield #24 of the New York Islanders fight for the puck in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on June 7, 2021 in Boston.

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44), left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) and defenseman Noah Dobson (8) join to celebrate a goal scored by center Mathew Barzal (13) during the first period of Game 5 against the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)