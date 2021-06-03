TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Craig Smith #12 of the Boston Bruins celebrates
SportsHockeyIslanders

Game 3: Islanders vs. Bruins

Print

Scenes from the Islanders' matchup with the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of their second-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Nassau Coliseum. 

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

MORE PHOTOS

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 31: Taylor Hall #71 Game 2 photos: Islanders vs. Bruins New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, watches Game 1 photos: Islanders at Bruins Ryan Pulock #6 of the Islanders celebrates his Game 6: Islanders vs. Penguins photos Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders Game 5: Islanders vs. Penguins photos Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New York Islanders Game 3: Islanders vs. Penguins photos The Penguins' Brandon Tanev, left, checks the Islanders' Photos: Isles vs. Penguins Game 1 Construction site of the UBS Arena is shown See the progress on Isles' UBS Arena at Belmont Park construction The Rangers' Ryan Strome fights with the Islanders' Isles-Rangers game photos Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) and New York Game photos: Isles vs. Penguins Scott Mayfield of the New York Islanders checks Game photos: Isles 4, Penguins 3 New York Rangers' Brett Howden, left, and New Game photos: Isles vs. Rangers NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Igor Photos: Isles vs. Rangers in NHL season opener Islanders head coach Barry Trotz speaks to the Photos: Islanders training camp
Didn’t find what you were looking for?