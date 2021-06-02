TODAY'S PAPER
Looks like Barry Trotz will stay with same Islanders lineup that won Game 2 vs. Bruins for return to Coliseum

Head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders looks

Head coach Barry Trotz of the Islanders looks on against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Three of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Barry Trotz doesn’t expect to tinker with his Islanders’ lineup for Thursday night’s Game 3 against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum.

Wednesday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow saw the same line combinations and defense pairings that Trotz used in Monday night’s 4-3 overtime win in Boston. Oliver Wahlstrom (lower body) and Michael Dal Colle did not practice with the main group on Wednesday and neither is ready to return.

"They’re both skating," Trotz said. "We’re going to go with the same lineup as we went the last game. But they’re getting closer."

Trotz did not specify a starting goalie but is expected to go back to Semyon Varlamov after he made 39 saves in Game 2.

The NHL’s call

Trotz mentioned before Game 2 that it was getting harder to communicate with his players on the bench with TD Garden — and the Coliseum — nearly back to full capacity. That task is even harder with Trotz wearing a mask, as per the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Trotz was asked Wednesday whether that might change.

"It’s been brought up to the league," Trotz said. "I know they’re looking at it. It is getting harder. I’m watching games and the coaches are wearing chinstraps right now because the players can’t hear you. We’re yelling as hard as we can and, during the playoffs, the masks do muffle it a bit. When it’s time for us to take them off, the league will give us an indication. But it is a little tougher."

Bruins news

Right wing Craig Smith (lower body) is likely to return to the Bruins’ lineup for Game 3 after absorbing a heavy check from Cal Clutterbuck in Game 1. He practiced Wednesday…Goalie Tuukka Rask also practiced and is expected to start Game 3 despite some health concerns.

