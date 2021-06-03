It’s natural, with how much the Boston Bruins’ "Perfection Line’’ has produced this season, that much of the Isles’ focus has been trying to figure out how best to limit the Bruins’ top line in whatever way they can.

The Perfection Line has already produced alot through the first two games of this second-round playoff series, but Boston isn’t just a one-line team.

The Bruins’ second line, centered by David Krejci and bolstered at the trade deadline by the acquisition of winger Taylor Hall, is capable of doing some damage, too. And the Islanders are well aware of the need to pay attention to detail even when the Bruins’ top line isn’t on the ice.

"That Krejci-Hall line is dangerous as all get out too,’’ Islanders coach Barry Trotz said Thursday, before the Islanders hosted Game 3 of the best-of-seven series at Nassau Coliseum. "The line that's been getting us the most is the [Patrice] Bergeron line. So we've been talking about them a little bit more. But ever since, I think since Taylor Hall, [Craig] Smith and Krejci have been together, on some teams they would be a number one line.’’

Hall, who had two goals in 37 games with the Buffalo Sabres before being traded to the Bruins April 12, scored eight goals in the final 16 regular season games and has added three in seven playoff games, including an empty-netter in Game 1 against the Islanders.

Often, in basketball, teams will accept that no matter what they do an opposing superstar is going to get his points. The focus then shifts to containing the secondary stars, to make sure the supporting cast doesn’t end up winning the game. In this case, the Bruins’ first line, of Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand combined for five goals and five assists in the first two games against the Islanders and the second line had Hall’s empty net goal and Krejci’s three assists in the Bruins’ 5-2 victory in Game 1.

"I think that second line is a little under the radar… just because that first line is focused on so much,’’ Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield said. "But adding Hall in that group, I think, kind of brought that second line to a new level. And down the stretch of the regular season they were they were really producing. So we’ve got to make sure we watch them.’’

The line got broken up for Game 2 because Smith missed the game with a lower body injury. Coincidental or not, the Islanders won that game, 4-3 in overtime, to tie the series at 1-1. And the second line was held without a point. Smith, though, was expected to be back in the lineup for Game 3.

Mayfield and his defense partner, Nick Leddy, will probably get most of the matchups against the Bruins’ second line. In Game 2, Mayfield was cross-checked in the back of the helmet by Boston’s Jake DeBrusk, who was playing in Smith’s spot. DeBrusk was not penalized for the hit, but the day after the game was fined $5,000 by the NHL for the infraction. The Boston forward admitted afterward that the fine was "warranted.’’

On Thursday, Mayfield was willing to chalk the incident up to playoff hockey.

"At the time when it happened, it kind of stunned me a little bit,’’ Mayfield said. "It was a hard battle in front [of the Islanders’ net] and I think he just crossed the line a little bit, and that happens, especially in playoffs … There's a fine line. I like to play on the edge, too. I think there's a lot of battles out there, and I saw his comments, and I think he even said something to me on the ice. So, it's all good, and we just move on.’’