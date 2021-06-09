If the Islanders are the New York Saints — and the boisterous Nassau Coliseum crowd embraced that unwitting rebranding courtesy of opposing coach Bruce Cassidy, chanting it repeatedly right through the final buzzer — then the Bruins are the Ain’ts.

They ain’t in the playoffs anymore.

The Islanders advanced to the NHL semifinals for the second straight season for the first time since 1983-84 with a thorough 6-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday night before a crowd of 12,000 in Game 6.

The Islanders now face a rematch against the Central Division champion Lightning. The defending Stanley Cup champions eliminated the Islanders in six games in last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

Brock Nelson scored twice on two assists from Josh Bailey and Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves

"I think emotions are high at this time of the year," Nelson said. "And then having the experience of last year, getting so close making it to the conference finals, using that as motivation now that you’re right there."

The Islanders also learned a lesson from last season, when they nearly lost a 3-1 series lead to the Flyers in the second round before winning Game 7 in the Toronto bubble.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But they needed to travel to Edmonton and open the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning within 48 hours and wound up losing that Game 1, 8-2.

So, yes, clinching against the Bruins in their first opportunity was certainly on the Islanders’ minds.

"We’re conscious of it," coach Barry Trotz said. "But the No. 1 thing is you can’t think past the first shift. You’ve got to be really laser-focused on just win your shift. Hopefully, win the period. Keep going. And, if it happens, then you might get a little rest."

The NHL has not yet announced when the Islanders-Lightning series will start but it will almost certainly be this weekend.

The Islanders entered the third period leading 4-1 after their three-goal second period.

Nelson’s first goal made it 2-1 at 5:20 as he pickpocketed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and skated unchecked to the crease. Nelson scored again at 12:39 after the Islanders’ forecheck forced a turnover and Bailey fed him at the crease.

That became 4-1 as Kyle Palmieri knocked it in at the right post at 16:07.

Brad Marchand’s second power-play goal as he spun open at the right post brought the Bruins within 4-2 at 5:38 of the third period, then Cal Clutterbuck and defenseman Ryan Pulock clinched it with empty-net goals in the final minute.

The Islanders took control in the second period by sticking to their fundamentals: Hard-edged physicality and opportunistic plays off the resulting turnovers. The Coliseum crowd grew louder as the game went on because the Islanders played so well.

But they weren’t playing to the crowd.

"Play our game, don’t try to put on a show," Trotz said. "The only thing that matters is getting the result so you don’t have to put on a show at home."

The game was evenly played to start with both goalies tracking the puck well and stopping early chances. Tuukka Rask (23 saves) was able to smother Pulock’s hard shot from the right point through traffic just 13 seconds into the game.

Defenseman Noah Dobson’s shot from the right point turned into the game’s opening score as Travis Zajac, with his first playoff goal for the Islanders, established position in the low slot and put back the rebound at 8:52 of the first period.

But the Bruins tied it at 1 on Marchand’s power-play goal from the right circle off David Pastrnak’s cross-ice feed at 17:36 of the first period. Anthony Beauvillier was whistled for tripping defenseman Charlie McAvoy at 14:13 and Casey Cizikas tripped Taylor Hall at 16:00.

The Bruins were 7-for-14 on the power play in the series.

"It’s a big focus each and every night, playing hard and playing the right way," Nelson said. "Especially this time of the year, you don’t want to give up power play opportunities and give up chances. You’ve got to find that balance, being smart but playing aggressive."

The Bruins could not manage a shot while skating five-on-three for 14 seconds.

Palmieri nearly broke the tie before the first intermission but his buzzer-beating shot went off the crossbar.