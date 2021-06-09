Winning Goal: Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game, at 12:39 of the second period.

Key statistic: The Islanders improved to 12-2 in potential Game 6 clinchers and 8-0 at Nassau Coliseum.

Turning point: Nelson’s first goal, where he stripped Boston D Matt Grzelcyk of the puck and scored on a breakaway to make it 2-1 at 5:20 of the second period and give the Isles the lead for good.

Did you notice? The sellout crowd broke into its first "New York Saints" chant after two penalties were called against the Islanders in the first period, mocking Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy after his assertion of how the Islanders portray themselves.

Injury report: Bruins C Curtis Lazar (lower body) was out after getting hurt in Game 5 . . . Islanders RW Oliver Wahlstrom (lower body) missed his seventh game . . . Bruins D Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller remained unavailable . . . Bruins D Charlie McAvoy went to the dressing room after being hit into the glass after the whistle by Kyle Palmieri 14 seconds into the second period but returned at 6:04 of the same period.

Other news: In addition to Wahlstrom, coach Barry Trotz reported that Michael Dal Colle, who has yet to play in the postseason, remains unavailable with an undisclosed issue . . . The Islanders have yet to lead after the first period in the playoffs but improved to 5-1 when tied through the first 20 minutes.

Three stars

1. Brock Nelson (Islanders). His two second-period goals put the Isles in the driver’s seat.

2. Ryan Pulock (Islanders). Four hits, four blocked shots, team high 23:21, and a goal.

3. Brad Marchand (Bruins). His two power-play goals kept the Bruins in the game for a while.