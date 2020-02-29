TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders blanked again as NHL-leading Bruins win at Coliseum

The Islanders' Michael Dal Colle and the Bruins'

The Islanders' Michael Dal Colle and the Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk battle for the puck on Saturday at the Coliseum. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The good feelings came off the ice on Saturday for the Islanders.

Four-time Stanley Cup-winner Butch Goring had his No. 91 retired and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the team would play all potential playoff games this season and all home games next season at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum before moving to the new arena at Belmont Park.

On the ice, the NHL-leading Bruins stifled the Islanders, 4-0, marking the third time in nine games they have been shut out and the fifth time this season. The Islanders went 0-for-6 on the power play.

The Islanders (35-21-8) had a 2-0-2 streak broken as they battle to maintain a playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves while Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for the Bruins (41-13-12) for his fourth shutout this season.

One plus for the Islanders was having key cogs Andy Greene and Cal Clutterbuck both back in the lineup.

Greene only missed one game — Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime loss at St. Louis — after appearing to injure his left shoulder or arm in Tuesday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Rangers. Clutterbuck had not played since the skate blade of the Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron slashed his left wrist at Boston on Dec. 19.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead at 4:30 of the first period when David Pastrnak scored his 47th from the right as Varlamov was knocked out of the play by Bergeron. The Islanders, though, wisely opted not to challenge since Greene tripped Bergeron into the goalie with his skate blade.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk made it 2-0 at 13:10 of the first when his shot from the left point hit defenseman Johnny Boychuk’s leg in the high slot and deflected past Varlamov.

Brad Marchand’s wrapround at 11:06 of the third period extinguished any lingering doubts about the outcome. Long Beach’s Charlie McAvoy added a power-play goal at 16:26.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees' pitcher Nick Tropeano working through drills during LI's Tropeano is feeling good and has a chance make Yanks' roster
Head coach David Quinn of the Rangers looks With Kreider out, Rangers coach Quinn has to find a way to replace him
Former U.S. National Team member Mary-Frances Monroe, among Seven to be inducted into Long Island Soccer Player Hall of Fame
New York State governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to All Islanders' '20-21 home games at Coliseum, Cuomo, NHL commish confirm
Stony Brook needs a healthy Elijah Olaniyi to A look ahead to NCAAs: From high fliers to LIers
Travis Jankowski, seen here during a spring training Ex-SBU star Jankowski thrilled to join Reds after struggles with Padres
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search