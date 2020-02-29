The good feelings came off the ice on Saturday for the Islanders.

Four-time Stanley Cup-winner Butch Goring had his No. 91 retired and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the team would play all potential playoff games this season and all home games next season at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum before moving to the new arena at Belmont Park.

On the ice, the NHL-leading Bruins stifled the Islanders, 4-0, marking the third time in nine games they have been shut out and the fifth time this season. The Islanders went 0-for-6 on the power play.

The Islanders (35-21-8) had a 2-0-2 streak broken as they battle to maintain a playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves while Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for the Bruins (41-13-12) for his fourth shutout this season.

One plus for the Islanders was having key cogs Andy Greene and Cal Clutterbuck both back in the lineup.

Greene only missed one game — Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime loss at St. Louis — after appearing to injure his left shoulder or arm in Tuesday night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Rangers. Clutterbuck had not played since the skate blade of the Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron slashed his left wrist at Boston on Dec. 19.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead at 4:30 of the first period when David Pastrnak scored his 47th from the right as Varlamov was knocked out of the play by Bergeron. The Islanders, though, wisely opted not to challenge since Greene tripped Bergeron into the goalie with his skate blade.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk made it 2-0 at 13:10 of the first when his shot from the left point hit defenseman Johnny Boychuk’s leg in the high slot and deflected past Varlamov.

Brad Marchand’s wrapround at 11:06 of the third period extinguished any lingering doubts about the outcome. Long Beach’s Charlie McAvoy added a power-play goal at 16:26.