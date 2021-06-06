Before the Islanders won Game 4 of their second-round series against the Bruins, 4-1, on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum, Barry Trotz carefully explained the circumstances that led to Mathew Barzal being on ice with Kyle Palmieri for a goal in the previous game.

Barzal’s Game 3 goal off Palmieri’s assist came with his regular linemate, Leo Komarov, on the bench resting after a penalty kill. The same scenario happened in Game 4, with Barzal setting up Palmieri’s second-period goal shortly after a penalty kill.

But Trotz pushed back when asked if that made him think about making the two permanent linemates.

"Palms is pretty valuable for that line that [Jean-Gabriel] Pageau is on," Trotz said. "You can play fantasy hockey all you want. Leo is good with Barzy."

Still a possibility

Trotz said there is still a chance that Oliver Wahlstrom (lower body) can play in this series after the rookie sharpshooter was injured in Game 5 of the first-round series against the Penguins.

"He potentially could," Trotz said. "We miss his shot, no question. We miss his size. Wahlly is one of those guys that gets pucks out and wins battles. He’s a strong man. Just as Anders Lee is too. Can you imagine Anders Lee in this series and a Wahlstrom in this series? That would be beneficial. But they’re not, so we play who we have and we like who we have."

Lee suffered a season-ending right knee injury on March 11.

Isles aware clock is ticking

In Saturday night’s Game 4 of their second-round series against the Bruins, the Islanders weren’t just potentially playing for their playoff lives but Nassau Coliseum’s as well.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is targeted to open in November, so this is the Coliseum’s last go-round as an NHL playoff facility.

"I think our attention is just on the series and doing our jobs," Cal Clutterbuck said. "I don’t think we have enough time and effort to really sit there and be nostalgic about the building. The building is great and it’s loud and we do love it, but there’s no extra thought being paid to what it means in this building. That’s all kind of going on outside of the room."

But that doesn’t mean the Islanders aren’t aware of the clock ticking down on the Coliseum.

"I think it’s nice to be aware of the situation," Adam Pelech said. "Even though it’s something that we’re not necessarily focused on, I think it’s something that’s nice to recognize and it would be special to be part of a long run here."

Isles files

Barzal said he was OK after being in obvious pain in the second period as David Krejci caught him in the groin with his stick . . . Defenseman Scott Mayfield had his 12th NHL fight but his first in the playoffs. His third-period assist gave him four in the postseason, tied for eighth among NHL defensemen.