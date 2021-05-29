Controlling Bruins' Perfection Line is key for Islanders

TODAY'S PAPER
Bruins center Brad Marchand, center, is dumped to the ice by Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri, left, and defenseman Scott Mayfield, right, in the first period of a game May 10 in Boston.

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
In their first round playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, one of the keys for the Islanders’ was the ability to limit the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby to a single goal and a single assist in the series.

Crosby’s linemates, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel, had a combined three goals and two assists, meaning the Penguins’ top line combined for four goals and three assists in the six games of the series, or about half of what the Boston Bruins’ top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak did in their team’s first-round win over the Washington Capitals.

In all, Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak combined for eight goals and five assists in that five-game series, with Marchand and Bergeron scoring three goals each, while Pastrnak had two, plus four assists.

And, so, as the Islanders took on the Bruins Saturday night in Boston in the opener of the second-round series at TD Garden, it was possible that after holding Crosby — perhaps the greatest player in the NHL over the past 15 years — in check, the Isles were looking at a greater challenge in trying to control the No. 1 line of the Bruins, commonly known around the league as The Perfection Line.

"They've got all the elements,’’ Islanders coach Barry Trotz said Saturday morning of the Marchand- Bergeron-Pastrnak unit. "Bergeron is one of the best two-way centermen [and has a] high hockey IQ; ‘Marchie’ gives them that little energy, but also that physical element, with a high skill level and intelligence, and Pastrnak, to me, is a little more of a pure shooter.

"With the Pittsburgh line, they probably miss a little of that Marchand — I wanna say, sort of grit and spit — that he brings to the game,’’ Trotz continued. "[Crosby’s line is] more ‘straight line.’ These [Bruins] guys are straight line, but they can do some other things as well. There's a lot of similarities, but they're just, as a group, to me, they're the top line [in the league]. The combination of all three of them make them the top line.’’

Against Pittsburgh, the Isles used several different lines against Crosby’s unit, and they tried to be especially physical, hitting Crosby as often and as hard as they could.

"That's kind of the way our team's built, and the identity of our club,’’ Islanders forward Matt Martin said of his team’s physical style. "We're at our best when we're being physical and hard on the other team. So, this line that we're playing against here, this series, is one of the best in the league. And the harder you can make it upon them, the better.’’

In the end, it was the Isles’ second line, with Brock Nelson centering Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey, that matched up the most against Crosby and Co., along with the top defense pair, Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock. Most likely it will be those five that will do most of the heavy lifting against Boston’s top trio.

Trotz was asked what the key will be in defending the Bruins’ top unit.

"You’ve got to limit their touches,’’ the coach said. "You’ve got to limit their time and space; you’ve got to have layers on the interior; you’ve got to have awareness, you’ve got to have stick detail, you’ve got to have all that.

"You have to limit their options,’’ he said. "And you have to do it as a group of five. You can't do it with just three players; you need all five players. Plus, your goaltender is going to have to make some big saves against them.’’

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday.

