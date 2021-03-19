The Islanders’ game in Boston on Tuesday has been postponed as the Bruins now have multiple players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, the league announced on Friday.

The NHL said four additional Bruins were placed on the protocol list on Friday. Sean Kuraly was the lone Bruin on Thursday’s list.

The Islanders are still scheduled to play at Boston on Thursday but that game, too, may be in jeopardy. However, the NHL announced the Bruins were expected to be able to re-open their practice facility on Wednesday.

So, for now, the NHL has just postponed two of the Bruins’ games, including Saturday in Buffalo.

The Islanders also had two games against the Sabres postponed on Feb. 2-4 when that team was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.