TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders-Boston game on Tuesday postponed as multiple Bruins enter COVID-19 protocol

Charlie McAvoy of the Bruins defends against Brock

Charlie McAvoy of the Bruins defends against Brock Nelson of the Islanders late in the first period at Nassau Coliseum on March 9. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The Islanders’ game in Boston on Tuesday has been postponed as the Bruins now have multiple players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, the league announced on Friday.

The NHL said four additional Bruins were placed on the protocol list on Friday. Sean Kuraly was the lone Bruin on Thursday’s list.

The Islanders are still scheduled to play at Boston on Thursday but that game, too, may be in jeopardy. However, the NHL announced the Bruins were expected to be able to re-open their practice facility on Wednesday.

So, for now, the NHL has just postponed two of the Bruins’ games, including Saturday in Buffalo.

The Islanders also had two games against the Sabres postponed on Feb. 2-4 when that team was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich holds up the net Mihalich to transition to new role with Hofstra
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin checks the Rangers' Brett Howden calls healthy scratch vs. Bruins a 'good jolt'
Massapequa's Gregor Gillespie and New Zealander Brad Riddell Gillespie has 'same game plan as always' vs. Riddell at UFC Vegas 22
Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon tips his hat to How Jameson Taillon's duffel bag sold for $10
Iona head coach Rick Pitino celebrates after Iona Barker: Pitino proving at Iona you can go home again
Ryan Pulock and Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders Isles come back from three-goal deficit to tie, fall to Flyers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?