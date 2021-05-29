On paper, the Bruins looked to be the Islanders’ biggest obstacle on the road back to the Eastern Conference finals.

Then the teams took the ice on Saturday night in Boston for Game 1 of a second-round playoff series, and it was evident just what a tall task this will be.

Led by their vaunted "Perfection Line," the Bruins pressured the Islanders early and often and won, 5-2. Only another big effort from rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin prevented a more lopsided score.

The Islanders are a resilient, experienced team, and one loss will not derail them emotionally.

But they will have to figure out something to deal with that top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, which came at Sorokin in waves all night, and was supported by a hard-hitting performance all-around that seemed to knock the Islanders off their game.

It was 2-2 entering the third period.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders failed to take advantage of a two-many-men-on-the-ice penalty on the Bruins, and shortly after it expired Charlie McAvoy, who is from Long Beach, beat a screened Sorokin with a long, low shot at 6:20.

Pastrnak clinched it at 15:50 with his third goal of the game on a patient play on which he waited for an opening and ripped the puck past Sorokin unassisted.

The score was tied at 1 after a fast-paced, entertaining first period that lived up to pre-series hype surrounding the matchup.

The backdrop helped. Other than a few sections directly behind the team benches, TD Garden was filled with 17,400 fans – the biggest NHL crowd in 444 days.

It was the 99th career NHL playoff game for Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, and the fifth for Sorokin, who won his first four, all against the Penguins in the first round.

The Bruins at one point led in shots on goal, 10-2, and had eight in a row, so Sorokin had most of the early work to do.

Both first period goals came on power plays.

Anthony Beauvillier, who has been on an extended hot streak for the Islanders, tipped in a Noah Dobson shot at 11:48.

Sorokin made a big save on David Krejci with about a minute left in the period, but with Andy Greene off for high-sticking, the Bruins tied it with 23.3 seconds left.

Pastrnak got the puck at the left circle and navigated around Scott Mayfield to finally get one past Sorokin, who had 17 saves in the period.

The Islanders did not play badly, but they were outshot, 18-8, and the Bruins had their wide array of weapons on display. There was enormous pressure on Sorokin, an NHL rookie, to keep the visitors in it.

Early in the second it was all Bruins, who at one point led in shots, 22-8.

Before the game, Islanders coach Barry Trotz had said of the Bruins’ first line:

"They've got all the elements. Bergeron is one of the best two-way centermen [and has a] high hockey IQ; ‘Marchie’ gives them that little energy, but also that physical element, with a high skill level and intelligence, and Pastrnak, to me, is a little more of a pure shooter."

The top line’s hard work paid off at 11:08 of the second, when Pastrnak easily scored past Sorokin by gathering a long rebound off a save on Bergeron. Halfway through the game, Bergeron had a remarkable eight shots on goal.

But the lead was short-lived. At 12:34, Adam Pelech scored on a blast from just inside the blue line that beat Rask high to his glove side to make it 2-2.

The shots were 30-12 for Boston after two.

As good as Sorokin was, he did give up a number of rebounds and also lost track of the put after saves on several occasions.

The young goalie was good. But the Bruins were better.