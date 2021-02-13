Left wing Anthony Beauvillier remained out of the lineup for an eighth straight game as the Islanders faced the Bruins on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum.

As a result, coach Barry Trotz kept his lineup intact for a fourth straight game. That included Leo Komarov –who cleared waivers on Saturday – on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s left wing.

Beauvillier (injured reserve/lower body) did rejoin the team for practice on Friday after skating on his own for a week.

Trotz said Beauvillier’s imminent return means he is evaluating some of his forwards more intently.

"I would think it’s really important to understand the roles of each player and what we’re looking for," Trotz said. "You sort of plan for, if everything goes right what would be our next lineup when that player returns."

Ready to go

The Islanders are scheduled to play in Buffalo on Monday and Tuesday nights to start a four-game road trip and Trotz said all indications are the games will go on. The Sabres are practicing but have not played since Jan. 31 – including postponed games at the Coliseum on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 – and still have eight players on the NHL’s COVID protocol list.

"I’m packed," Trotz said. "I would say that would be a yes. I’m anticipating that we are playing them. I haven’t heard anything otherwise."

Isles files

The Islanders marked Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday with Siobhan O’Sullivan, an 11-year-old Queens resident who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019 and has since undergone 40 rounds of chemotherapy, dropping the puck virtually. "It’s been a great initiative for as long as I’ve been involved in the league," Trotz said. "(Cancer is) something we’ve got to get out of our world and get a cure for…" Goalie Cory Schneider, defenseman Sebastian Aho and Ross Johnston remained the healthy scratches.