Leo Komarov is making a strong case to remain in the Islanders’ lineup once Anthony Beauvillier is activated off injured reserve.

Komarov, who cleared waivers earlier in the day, had two assists in Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum while playing on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s left wing along with Oliver Wahlstrom for the fourth straight game.

"Playing with J-G is unbelievable," said Komarov, who logged 14:39, including 53 seconds on the 2-for-2 penalty kill. "He’s a smart player. He’s my neighbor. I’m having fun with him. We had a solid game today and we just keep building on it."

Beauvillier missed his eighth game but did rejoin the team for practice on Friday, seemingly making his return imminent.

"Leo was good," coach Barry Trotz said. "Leo brings a lot of intangibles that media or analytics people or even fans sometimes don’t see. He usually brings people into the fight. If not, he usually gets someone off their game from the opposition."

Ready to go

The Islanders are scheduled to play in Buffalo on Monday and Tuesday nights to start a four-game road trip and Trotz said all indications are the games will go on. The Sabres are practicing but have not played since Jan. 31 – including postponed games at the Coliseum on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 – and still have eight players on the NHL’s COVID protocol list.

"I’m packed," Trotz said. "I would say that would be a yes. I’m anticipating that we are playing them. I haven’t heard anything otherwise."

Isles files

The Islanders marked Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday with Siobhan O’Sullivan, an 11-year-old Queens resident who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019 and has since undergone 40 rounds of chemotherapy, dropping the puck virtually. "It’s been a great initiative for as long as I’ve been involved in the league," Trotz said. "(Cancer is) something we’ve got to get out of our world and get a cure for…" ... Lou Lamoriello earned his 1,300th win as an NHL general manager, becoming just the third to reach that milestone behind the Predators’ David Poile (1,420) and Glen Sather (1,319). "That’s a huge number," Trotz said …The Islanders improved to 4-0-1 at the Coliseum ... Goalie Cory Schneider, defenseman Sebastian Aho and Ross Johnston remained the healthy scratches.