Mathew Barzal’s highlight-reel goal sparked a four-goal second-period and yet another Islanders’ win over the East Division-trailing Sabres on Saturday afternoon at Nassau Coliseum.

The 5-2 win was the Islanders’ fourth straight and extended their point streak to 6-0-1.

Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves for the Islanders (14-6-4), who have won all five games against the Sabres.

The teams play again for a third straight time Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum as the Islanders continue a five-game homestand. The Sabres (6-13-3) are in an 0-5-1 skid and are 2-9-1 since resuming play after a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sabres first-year general manager Kevyn Adams, speaking to the media on Friday, repeatedly called his team’s performance "unacceptable" and said the job status of coach Ralph Krueger was under evaluation.

Saturday’s second period may have sealed Krueger’s fate in Buffalo.

The Islanders scored their four goals on just nine shots, though goalie Carter Hutton (25 saves) was not the culprit behind his faulty defense.

Barzal started the barrage with his incredible one-on-one effort at 3:51, shielding the puck from defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and then stick-handling between his legs at the crease to get it on his forehand.

Brock Nelson’s rising wrist shot from the slot made it 2-1 at 5:16 and Matt Martin fed an open Cal Clutterbuck at the crease for a 3-1 lead at 8:45. Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s forecheck allowed Casey Cizikas to find defenseman Scott Mayfield cutting to the crease to make it 4-1 at 15:29.

The Sabres, no doubt with their GM’s words ringing in their helmets, had good jump to start the first period with defenseman Jacob Bryson scoring his first NHL goal just 33 seconds in on a soft shot from the left wall.

The Sabres got another quick goal as Sam Reinhart tipped Rasmus Dahlin’s shot from the point 52 seconds into the third period just after Mayfield exited the penalty box. But captain Anders Lee made it 5-2 at 2:15, pushing the puck in at the crease for his team-leading 11th goal.