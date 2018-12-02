The sounds of happy fans celebrating a victory were still being heard throughout Nassau Coliseum when Islanders coach Barry Trotz was asked what it will be like to return to Barclays Center after such a euphoric homecoming to the venerable barn.

“Well, it’s going to be quite different,” Trotz said with almost a resigned smile. “It’s going to be quieter, I know that. We’re going to have to be self-motivating. We have some really good teams coming up. It’s going to be a battle right through, so we’re getting used to the battle. It’s OK to be hard.”

The Islanders were off from practice on Sunday after rallying from a two-goal deficit in the second period for a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 13,917 at Nassau Coliseum, their first regular-season game back at their home from 1972-2015.

The Islanders have nine regular-season games remaining in Brooklyn, starting with the Jets on Tuesday night. The next game in Uniondale is Dec. 10 against the Penguins. The six home games in December are split evenly between the Islanders’ two home facilities.

But the Islanders’ hoped-for playoff push will come at what should continue to be a raucous Coliseum. The Islanders’ last game at Barclays this regular season will be Feb. 16. Starting Feb. 26, the Islanders will play their final 12 home games at the Coliseum.

The Islanders’ average attendance over their first 11 games this season at Barclays Center is 10,448.

Trotz’s bigger point was that, regardless of the arena, the Islanders are going be in plenty of close games such as Saturday night against the Blue Jackets.

The Islanders are 5-1-3 in one-goal games this season, with two of the victories coming in overtime and one in a shootout. Two of their three one-goal losses were in a shootout.

Saturday’s win also improved the Islanders (13-9-3) to 10-2-0 in the Metropolitan Division.

“This was a character win,” Trotz said. “I like where we’re going. We don’t mind being in those close games.”

Trotz added that, earlier in the season, when the Islanders would get “punched” in close games, “We used to crawl up and accept it. We don’t accept it anymore.”

Still, Trotz called Saturday’s win just a “baby step.”

“Our group has learned to play hard every night, to play the right way,” the coach said. “They’re finding out that they can play that way. We can’t take any short cuts.”

Trotz estimated playing in an electric atmosphere like the one at the Coliseum on Saturday night is worth about 12 points in the standings.

“We played a hard game,” Trotz said. “The harder it’s getting, the more they’re starting to like it.”