TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Wrist surgery shelves Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck indefinitely

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders celebrates his second period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights at NYCB Live on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The good news for Cal Clutterbuck is that his scary left wrist slash suffered when he was cut by the Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade on Thursday was not as bad as it could have been.

The bad news for the Islanders is that their gritty right wing is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on Friday to repair tendon damage. The Islanders recalled Andrew Ladd, coming back from injuries to each knee last season, from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport to take Clutterbuck’s roster spot.

“Cal Clutterbuck did have an operation to just repair a couple of little pieces,” Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said on Saturday. “The cut was clean, no complications. It’s just going to be a matter of time when it heals. It was 100 percent successful. He will be back this season.”

Added coach Barry Trotz, “It’s a serious injury but it could have been worse. The doctors, from what I understand, felt that they were able to do everything they needed to do pretty efficiently. We’ll miss Cal and we’ll move on until he gets back.”

Clutterbuck skated directly off the ice and headed to the Islanders’ room — and then to a nearby hospital in Boston — when he was cut by Bergeron’s skate blade at 14:47 of the third period of the Islanders’ 3-2 shootout win at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Clutterbuck received stitches and was evaluated at the Boston hospital but did fly home with the team and was able to be seen by the team’s doctors on Friday, when he had out-patient surgery.

Lamoriello said there are no long-term concerns about Clutterbuck’s hand and wrist mobility once he returns.

Ladd, 34, in the fourth season of a seven-year, $38.5 million deal, had seven goals and two assists in 19 games for Bridgeport.

“His attitude has been tremendous and he was great for the young players,” Lamoriello said. “He deserved to come up under these circumstances.”

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Giants runs the Saquon respects Peterson but hopes to avoid his one failure
Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Jets runs the Bell, Jets face tough test against RB's former team
New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos teaches youngsters Mets' Ramos, Yankees' Urshela helping their countries
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson stiff-arms Anderson making his pitch to catch passes for 2020 Jets
Daniel Jones of the Giants, right, and Dwayne Both Haskins, Jones not the same QBs as when they first met
Head coach Pat Shurmur of the Giants looks Glauber: Despite record, Shurmur hasn't lost team
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search