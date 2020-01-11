Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade sliced through the tendon in Cal Clutterbuck’s left wrist the previous time the Islanders faced the Bruins, a 3-2 shootout win at Boston on Dec. 19.

The Islanders are still adjusting to Clutterbuck’s indefinite absence, with Leo Komarov trying to fill his spot on center Casey Cizikas’ invaluable identity line with left wing Matt Martin. That revamped trio was together for the seventh straight game as the Islanders faced the Bruins on Saturday night at Barclays Center.

For now, coach Barry Trotz does not have a timetable on Clutterbuck’s return. Clutterbuck is working out off ice but has yet to resume skating.

“He’s progressing well,” Trotz said. “He’s doing some stuff with biking, exercising, that type of thing. He hasn’t hit the ice yet and, when he does, it will be a while before he can do what he needs to do.

“Honestly, I don’t have a timeline on that,” Trotz added. “He’s going to progress from working on the stationary bike to being on the ice. He’ll do that without a stick for a while. The stick will come, strengthen it, shooting it. Stickhandling will be the next component. But he’s not at that point yet.”

Trotz has also used Komarov to take some of Clutterbuck’s penalty-killing minutes.

Komarov’s diving feed set up Matt Martin’s winner in a 3-1 victory at Minnesota on Dec. 29 and the line generated two goals from Cizikas in a 4-3 win at Washington on Dec. 31. Martin and Komarov set up another goal by Cizikas in Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime win at New Jersey.

“I think the line has got a little bit of identity,” Trotz said. “Cal is probably a little bit more physical than Leo. But they’re hard to play against and they’re creating chances against some of the offensive lines and keeping them off the board.”

Up and down

It was a busy day of commuting for defenseman Sebastian Aho.

He was recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after he played in the Sound Tigers’ 4-0 loss at Springfield on Friday night and he took warmups for the Islanders.

However, he was immediately returned to Bridgeport after being listed as a healthy scratch against the Bruins. The Sound Tigers play their third game in three days on Sunday afternoon.

“They’re trying to win games and we’re trying to get him games so that he’s sharp if he has to go in,” Trotz said.

Aho, a fifth-round pick in 2017 who played 22 games for the Islanders in 2017-18, was also a healthy scratch for all three games after being recalled on Jan. 3

Isles files

The Capitals’ T.J. Oshie was voted via fan balloting onto the Metropolitan Division All-Star squad as the last-man in. Brock Nelson was the Islanders’ candidate but Mathew Barzal remains the team’s lone All-Star … Left wing Ross Johnston remained a healthy scratch … Right wing Tom Kuhnhackl played after missing Friday’s practice because of a strain.