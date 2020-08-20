Would he, or wouldn’t he?

He didn’t.

Cal Clutterbuck was not in the Islanders’ lineup for Thursday night’s Game 5 of their best-of-seven series against the Capitals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto after exiting Tuesday’s 3-2 loss in Game 4 at 15:25 of the second period after being upended on a low check from defenseman Radko Gudas.

Then again, neither was third-liner Derick Brassard as Islanders coach Barry Trotz inserted both burly Ross Johnston, who made his NHL playoff debut, and Michael Dal Colle, who played in his second career playoff game, on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s line while putting Leo Komarov in Clutterbuck’s spot on the fourth line.

Trotz had indicated on Wednesday, an off day for the team, he expected every player to be available for Game 5 and said of Clutterbuck, “He seems pretty good to go.”

But after Thursday’s morning skate, Trotz reported, “Health wise, the only one that is an issue is Clutter and that’s a game-time decision.”

Clutterbuck did not participate in the pregame warmups.

The identity-setting fourth line of Clutterbuck on Casey Cizikas’ right wing along with Matt Martin was intact for just 19 of 68 regular-season games as both Clutterbuck (30 games) and Cizikas (13 games) missed extensive time after being lacerated by skate blades and Martin missed nine games early in the season with a leg injury.

Backstrom returns to Caps' lineup

Top-line center Nicklas Backstrom returned to the Capitals’ lineup after being forced into concussion protocol in the Islanders’ 4-2 win in Game 1 after a first-period hit from Anders Lee.

But Trotz said having an elite player return to the opponent’s lineup did not alter how he prepared to face the Capitals.

“No, not at all, to be quite honest,” said Trotz, who coached the Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018. “We’ve prepared for him every game. He’s on board. We talk about his impact. It doesn’t change whether he’s in.”