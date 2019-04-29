The Islanders have options in case right wing Cal Clutterbuck is not available for Wednesday night’s Game 3 of their second-round series against the Hurricanes.

Of course, coach Barry Trotz is not tipping his hand and did not have an update on Clutterbuck on Monday. The Islanders did not practice and will be back on the ice on Tuesday before traveling to Raleigh, North Carolina. So that will be the first chance to see whether Clutterbuck, who exited late in the third period of Sunday afternoon’s 2-1 loss in Game 2 at Barclays Center with an undisclosed injury, is a possibility.

“This time of the year, people have to step up,” Trotz said. “Clutter got hurt last night. We’ll see where he is going forward. If you’re going to have success in the playoffs, it’s the next guy up.”

For the Islanders, that might be rookie Michael Dal Colle, a healthy scratch for the first six postseason games.

“Oh yeah, Dally is definitely an option in that situation,” Trotz said. “Dally has been an option for us the first couple of games. We didn’t go there. Maybe we do.”

Another possibility is a call-up from Bridgeport, which was eliminated from the first round of the AHL playoffs.

Even if one of the Sound Tigers is not inserted into the lineup, some call-ups are expected to form a Black Aces practice squad.

“I would probably say there’s a good chance there’d be one or two people,” Trotz said when asked whether the Islanders would have some prospects travel with them to Carolina.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hurricanes’ updates

The Hurricanes listed No. 1 goalie Petr Mrazek (lower body) as day to day after he exited Game 2 in the second period, which coach Rod Brind’Amour said he considered “good news.” Still, Alex Nedeljkovic, the AHL goalie of the year, was recalled from Charlotte.

But Trotz is expecting to face Curtis McElhinney again after he relieved Mrazek and stopped all 17 shots he faced.

“McElhinney is a good goaltender,” Trotz said. “We’re going to have to get to him. We’re going to have to dissect him a little bit. We’ve got to score some goals.”

Brind’Amour also said defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (left shoulder) would be a lengthy absence and right wing Saku Maenalanen (upper body) would be out for the rest of the series.

Injured forwards Andrei Svechnikov and Micheal Ferland both skated on Monday. Jordan Martinook did not after taking Game 2 warmups but remaining out of the lineup.