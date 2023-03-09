Cal Clutterbuck, Jean-Gabriel Pageau back on ice, but not ready to return to Islanders' lineup

PITTSBURGH — Cal Clutterbuck participated in Thursday’s morning skate, marking the right wing’s first time on ice with his teammates since suffering an upper-body injury.

Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, also on injured reserve with an upper-body issue, worked with the team for a second time.

“They’re getting closer,” coach Lane Lambert said. “They’re still day to day.”

Clutterbuck missed his 20th game since Jan. 21 as the Islanders faced the Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena while Pageau was out of the lineup for the 11th time since Feb. 14.

But their presence at the morning skate was welcomed.

“It’s definitely big,” Casey Cizikas said. “When you’re skating by yourself and you’re away from the group, it can be hard at times. When you’re back with the team on the ice, you get that itch, ‘All right, I’m getting close.’ It definitely gives a morale boost to the team.”

It also means Lambert will soon have to decide who comes out of the lineup so the veterans can go back in.

“I think they’re good problems to have,” Lambert said. “We’ll do what’s best for the group and go from there.”

Isles files

RW Pierre Engvall started Thursday’s match — his third with the Islanders after being acquired from the Maple Leafs — back on Bo Horvat’s top line after being dropped to the fourth line in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over the visiting Sabres and playing just two shifts in the third period. Lambert said he relied on players who were more familiar with the system. “We just talked about it after the game, there’s some things to work on and get better,” Engvall said. “I’m just trying to play my game and do my best and get better at some new things.” . . . LW Ross Johnston and D Parker Wotherspoon remained healthy scratches.