DENVER — The Islanders may return to New York to some positive injury news.

Coach Barry Trotz said the hope is Cal Clutterbuck can resume practicing with the team next week. The fourth line right wing has been out since his left wrist was slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade on Dec. 19 at Boston. Clutterbuck underwent surgery the next day to repair tendon damage.

“I don’t have a real accurate report, but Clutter has made good progress,” Trotz said before the Islanders concluded a four-game Western road trip against the Avalanche on Wednesday night at Pepsi Center. “When we get back, I’d say, probably by Monday or so, he’d probably maybe start to skate with us. That’s what I’m hearing, but let’s see where it is when we get back.”

Trotz is clear on one point: Clutterbuck is farther ahead in his recovery than fourth-line center Casey Cizikas, who suffered a left leg laceration on Feb. 11 when he was cut by Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s skate blade.

Cizikas was expected to miss three to four weeks.

“Casey hasn’t touched the ice yet,” Trotz said. “He can do the off-ice stuff. It’s all pretty well upper body [work].”

Isles files

Defenseman Scott Mayfield, who grew up in St. Louis but played two seasons of college hockey for Denver and now resides here in the offseason along with his family, played his third NHL game at Colorado. “It’s not the first one anymore so I’m a little more used to it now,” Mayfield said. “I saw some friends yesterday. I saw my sister. I saw my family. It’s a good day…” Defenseman Ryan Pulock was in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s practice for maintenance. “Yesterday was a day I just needed to take one,” Pulock said. “Went out there this morning and felt good.”