Islanders' Calder Trophy winners

Mathew Barzal is a finalist for the 2018 Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie each season. He would become the fifth Islanders player to win the award if he takes home the hardware at Wednesday's NHL Awards in Las Vegas. Here's a look at the Islanders to previously win the Calder Trophy.

Denis Potvin, 1974 No. 1 overall pick Potvin won the Calder in the Islanders' second season of play. The defenseman finished the season with 17 goals and 37 assists for 54 points in 77 games played. Potvin later won the Norris Trophy for the NHL's best defenseman on three occasions.

Bryan Trottier, 1976 The Islanders' second-round draft pick in 1975, Trottier did not take long to declare himself as another pillar in the Islanders' rise to dominance, totaling 32 goals and 63 assists in 1975-76 for a then NHL rookie record 95 points.

Mike Bossy, 1978 As a newcomer, Bossy scored 53 goals (in 73 games) -- then the record for a rookie -- and added 38 assists. He totaled six penalty minutes. He went on to score more than 50 goals in each of his first nine seasons.