Islanders' Calder Trophy winners

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Mathew Barzal is a finalist for the 2018 Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top rookie each season. He would become the fifth Islanders player to win the award if he takes home the hardware at Wednesday's NHL Awards in Las Vegas. Here's a look at the Islanders to previously win the Calder Trophy.

Denis Potvin, 1974

No. 1 overall pick Potvin won the Calder
No. 1 overall pick Potvin won the Calder in the Islanders' second season of play. The defenseman finished the season with 17 goals and 37 assists for 54 points in 77 games played. Potvin later won the Norris Trophy for the NHL's best defenseman on three occasions.

Bryan Trottier, 1976

The Islanders' second-round draft pick in 1975, Trottier
The Islanders' second-round draft pick in 1975, Trottier did not take long to declare himself as another pillar in the Islanders' rise to dominance, totaling 32 goals and 63 assists in 1975-76 for a then NHL rookie record 95 points.

Mike Bossy, 1978

As a newcomer, Bossy scored 53 goals (in
As a newcomer, Bossy scored 53 goals (in 73 games) -- then the record for a rookie -- and added 38 assists. He totaled six penalty minutes. He went on to score more than 50 goals in each of his first nine seasons.

Bryan Berard, 1997

Berard became an important part of the team's
Berard became an important part of the team's defense in his first NHL season, recording 48 points (including 40 assists) to win the Calder. After leaving the Islanders a few years later, Berard suffered a debilitating eye injury that nearly ended his career. He made a comeback with the Rangers and later returned to pre-injury form. He also was the first NHL player to test positive for steroids, but since it wasn't a league test, he was not suspended.

