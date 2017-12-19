There was still no decision Tuesday on the next step for Calvin de Haan, who suffered a left shoulder injury in the final seconds of Saturday’s win over the Kings and went on injured reserve on Monday.

“It’s maybe better news than we thought we’d get, since the docs are still evaluating pictures and making decisions on how to proceed,” Doug Weight said on Tuesday morning. “But he’s out.”

De Haan had surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder early in the 2012-13 season and left the ice holding that same shoulder after he stretched out to break up a scoring chance and had Kings forward Tyler Toffoli fall on him.

Should de Haan need surgery, he’s likely out for the remainder of the regular season at a minimum. No timeline was available should he try to recover without surgery.

Dennis Seidenberg took de Haan’s spot in the lineup on Tuesday, with Thomas Hickey (upper body) not quite ready to return to action. Hickey came off IR on Monday but missed his fifth straight game.

Weight and see on Belmont

Weight didn’t want to jump the gun on reports that the Islanders had the winning bid to build an arena at Belmont Park, news that will be made official on Wednesday.

“We’re excited if that’s the case, but we’ve got a game tonight and don’t need to be worried about things on the outside,” he said. “We’re all hopeful and we’re all anticipatory, but that will play itself out. If it does happen, that’ll be great. But we’ve got some work to do here before Christmas. We want to make that news even better with some more wins. It’d be great for the fans, the city, the franchise. When it comes out, it’ll come out.”

Bailey third star of last week

Josh Bailey’s first career hat trick was part of an eight-point week and earned him the NHL’s No. 3 star for the week, even with the Isles winning only two of their four games.

It was Bailey’s second such honor this season after not having one for the first nine seasons of his career.

Beauvillier gaining confidence

To call Anthony Beauvillier’s struggles this season a sophomore slump is a bit misleading. He admitted he still hasn’t recovered the confidence he had during his rookie season last year, when he was a surprising member of the roster out of training camp as a 19-year-old and had nine goals and 15 assists in 66 games.

“I think sitting out those three games in California earlier this year, it was tough for me to take,” said Beauvillier, who was a healthy scratch in those October games and has only five points in 23 games since. “I know I haven’t played my best this year, but I think the last couple weeks I’ve been getting my confidence back, knowing what I need to do out there.”