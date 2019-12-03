MONTREAL –The Islanders looked tired for a long time. Then their game perked up.

It nearly earned them a point.

The Canadiens, with a strong forecheck, won, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Bell Centre as the Islanders played one forward short the last two periods.

The Islanders (18-6-2), who handed the Red Wings their eighth straight regulation loss, 4-1, on Monday night to open this quick, two-game trip against struggling teams, are now 14-1-1 in the second game of back-to-backs under coach Barry Trotz.

“These guys are in great shape,” Trotz said before the game. “It’s more mental than physical. I think that’s our strength, the mental approach approaching back-to-backs the last couple of years. They’re not scared of it.”

They just couldn’t keep up at times as the Canadiens snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Still, Mathew Barzal tipped defenseman Nick Leddy’s shot to bring the Islanders within 3-2 at 17:31 of the third period. Defenseman Shea Weber’s empty-netter at 19:32 clinched it for the Canadiens.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thomas Greiss made 36 saves, briefly exiting at 12:20 of the third period because of a skate issue. The Islanders went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Carey Price stopped 21 shots for the Canadiens (12-10-6) but defenseman Scott Mayfield broke up his shutout bid at 2:53 of the third period with a hard shot from between the circles. It came just 41 seconds after defenseman Jeff Petry had given the Canadiens a 3-0 lead on a shot that deflected over Greiss’ glove after hitting Josh Bailey’s stick.

The Canadiens entered the game on an 0-5-3 skid, including blowing a lead late in the third period of Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Boston, and were 0-3-3 at home since Nov. 12. They also had been outscored 21-9 in their previous four games.

But they were clearly buoyed by a pregame ceremony honoring the franchise’s living former captains.

And the Islanders clearly were skating a step slow to start.

That was most evident in a second period spent almost entirely in the Islanders’ zone until two late power-play chances. The Islanders were without Cal Clutterbuck, who took a stick to the face in the first period and did not return to the bench after the first intermission.

That led Trotz to mix and match his lines on a shift-by-shift basis, with little positive effect.

The Islanders did not get their 10th shot of the game – and just their third shot of the second period – until 18:25 when Mayfield lined one up from the blue line on the man advantage.

By then, the Canadiens led 2-0 on Brendan Gallagher’s goal at 13:30. Weber, who won the NHL’s hardest shot competition at the NHL All-Star Weekend from 2015-17, including a best of 108.5 mph, blasted one that Greiss could not handle with his glove.

Gallagher skated past defensemen Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock and into the blue paint to knock in the loose puck, with Trotz questioning whether he had scored with a high stick. The goal stood.

The second period was a continuation of a first period in which the Islanders played too loose defensively. Yet were still 0.7 seconds away from going into the first intermission in a 0-0 game.

However, Phillip Danault’s attempted buzzer-beating wrister went off Mayfield’s back and the Canadiens’ top-line center had just enough time to snap the loose puck past Greiss.

Greiss faced several close calls in the first period, including having to make tough saves on Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia on the Islanders’ only power play of the period. And at 14:44, Greiss got spun around in his crease as Nate Thompson nearly redirected the puck in streaking to the left post. Greiss was able to recover and pounce on the puck as it rolled through his crease.