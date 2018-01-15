MONTREAL — Even with the lead most of the night, the Islanders never seemed to have any sort of control of their game against the Canadiens on Monday night.

Thanks to Thomas Greiss and the one-two punch of Mathew Barzal and John Tavares, the Isles’ makeshift lineup pulled out a 5-4 overtime win. Tavares’ second goal of the night at 1:51 of OT was the winner, but it was Greiss, the beleaguered goaltender, whose 52 saves were the difference.

“We don’t get anywhere close to a win without him,” Adam Pelech said. “For sure we wanted to win this one for what he did the whole game.”

Greiss was making just his second start since Dec. 19 and his .882 save percentage and 3.89 goals-against average were worst in the league for goaltenders with at least 10 starts. Doug Weight said Greiss has worked hard on his game during Jaroslav Halak’s long run of starts; Greiss said his bye-week getaway helped, too.

“Disney World,” he said. “You stop thinking about hockey for a while, get yourself away for a bit.”

He was back in it from the jump on Monday. Barzal made two wondrous rushes up the ice for goals in the first 6:29, the first a feed for Anthony Beauvillier and the second a keep and nasty top-shelf wrister past Carey Price, to give the Isles a 2-0 lead.

“He just does things only a handful of guys can do,” Tavares said of Barzal.

Problem was the Isles didn’t do much of anything else through the rest of the period and the Canadiens pulled even by the 12:10 mark.

The second period was much the same story, with the Isles racing out to another two-goal lead .Barzal attempted a pass to Beauvillier that was blocked, but Pelech raced onto the loose puck to snap home his first of the season at 2:37 followed by a Tavares shorthanded breakaway goal at 5:36.

Again, the Islanders got swarmed over by the Canadiens. Montreal peppered Greiss with 22 shots in the middle period. Weight made the call to challenge David Schlemko’s power-play goal at 11:02 for offsides and won — Daniel Carr’s skate was a hair off the ice on the Canadiens’ zone entry a full 53 seconds before the goal, taking it off the board.

But Jonathan Drouin swept home a rebound with 43.8 seconds to go in the period, setting the stage for a battle in the third. One the Isles, already down six regulars to injury, would have to do shorthanded as Scott Mayfield left the game after taking a deflected puck to the throat.

“It’s tough to go down to five D, especially when they’re already pushing the way they were,” Pelech said.

Pelech took a hooking minor with 7:33 left and Max Pacioretty tipped home a point shot with 6:59 left to tie it. The Isles had to kill another minor with 4:32 to go and, despite leading nearly the whole night, seemed lucky to get to OT.

Tavares beat Price on a second try for the win, the Isles’ third straight. It was only Greiss’ second victory since Thanksgiving.

“You hope these are the kinds of games and wins he can build off,” Weight said. “He’s had some struggles but this is a game that can build your confidence.”