The Islanders again have a chance to add some separation between themselves and a team chasing them in the Eastern Conference standings.

They host the Canadiens on Thursday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum to conclude a stretch of eight of nine games at home. On Monday night, the Islanders dented the Blue Jackets’ playoff pursuit with a 2-0 win against their Metropolitan Division rival.

The second-place Islanders are trying to keep pace with the Capitals, who have played one extra game, and lead by two points in the division as they play at Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The third-place Penguins, two points behind the Islanders, are at Buffalo on Thursday night.

The Canadiens, who snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the visiting Red Wings on Tuesday night, can move into a wild-card spot by getting at least a point against the Islanders.

“You got some desperate teams coming in,” Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “Obviously, they’re fighting for their lives. We’re fighting to get points. They bring some speed. They’ve got some skill. We better be prepared to bring a full, 60-minute effort.”

Thomas Greiss, who made 31 saves for his second straight shutout against the Blue Jackets, will make his fourth start in a row for the Islanders. But Robin Lehner, who suffered a head injury in a 5-4 shootout win over the Senators on March 5 at the Coliseum, will dress as Greiss’ backup after Christopher Gibson was returned to Bridgeport (AHL) on Wednesday to end his emergency recall.

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk (suspected left shoulder) will miss his second straight game but he was able to skate on his own on Thursday.

The Islanders lost a 4-3 shootout to the Canadiens at Barclays Center on Nov. 5, with Casey Cizikas scoring twice in the first period, but coach Barry Trotz opened his post-game press conference by saying, without a question being asked, “We were awful. Plain and simple, the right team won tonight. No question that was our worst game of the year.”

The Islanders are in a 1-6-2 skid against the Canadiens at home.

“They’re very quick and they really attack the net,” Trotz said. “They’re really quick on transition. A guy like (Brendan) Gallagher is always around the net and relentless in his battles. (Max) Domi has come into his own in Montreal. (Jonathan) Drouin has got a lot of speed and skill. On the back end, they’ve got (Shea) Weber and his shot. They’re going to get up the ice and create some offense.

“And they’ve got Carey Price, who’s all-world,” Trotz added.

Price, 31, set a record for the storied Canadiens’ franchise with his 315th victory on Tuesday, supplanting Hall of Famer Jacques Plante atop that list. Price is 11-5-4 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage lifetime against the Islanders.

The Islanders have struggled of late on the power play as they are 0-for-20 over nine games. But the Canadiens are last in the NHL at 26-for-212 (12.3 percent) and even worse on the road at 13-for-113 (11.5 percent).

The teams also play next Thursday at Montreal.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (40-22-7)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Andrew Ladd

Josh Bailey-Valtteri Filppula-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Thomas Hickey-Devon Toews

Thomas Greiss (20-11-2, 2.26 goals-against average, .927 save percentage)

Canadiens (37-26-7)

Tomas Tatar-Phillip Danault-Brendan Gallagher

Paul Byron-Max Domi-Andrew Shaw

Jonathan Drouin-Jesperi Kotkaniemi-Jordan Weal

Artturi Lehkonen-Nate Thompson-Joel Armia

Victor Mete-Shea Weber

Brett Kulak-Jeff Petry

Jordie Benn-Christian Folin

Carey Price (29-20-5, 2.59, .914)