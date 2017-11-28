TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 52° Good Evening
Clear 52° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Quick start propels Islanders past Canucks

Andrew Ladd, Calvin de Haan and Jordan Eberle scored in the first period as the Isles won their fourth straight.

Islanders players celebrate a goal by left wing

Islanders players celebrate a goal by left wing Andrew Ladd, left, against the Canucks in the first period of a game at Barclays Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Arthur Staple  arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two goals in a minute late in the first period broke open a tie game and sent the Islanders to a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Tuesday night.

After Andrew Ladd scored at 5:23 of the first, Calvin de Haan and Jordan Eberle scored back to back to give the Isles a 3-1 lead after the first and they never looked back in winning their fourth straight and moving to 8-0-2 this season at Barclays Center.

Anders Lee and John Tavares had the other Islanders goals and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves for his second straight win.

Former Islander Thomas Vanek and Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver, with Horvat’s goal the eighth shorthanded goal the Isles have allowed this season, most in the league.

Arthur Staple is the Islanders beat writer. He has been at Newsday since 1997 and has covered hockey for more than a decade.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Ben McAdoo will be remembered as the Glauber: Incompetent McAdoo did Eli wrong
Giants quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Eli Manning talk Warner upset at Giants for replacing Manning
Carlos Beltran's Source: Beltran to interview for Yanks manager
Eli Manning of the Giants looks on from the Glauber: Eli’s next start could be in Jacksonville
Jets coach Todd Bowles said he has no McCown entrenched as Jets’ starting quarterback
Giants quarterback Geno Smith speaks with reporters at Smith on replacing Manning: ‘It’s a business’