Quick start propels Islanders past Canucks

Two goals in a minute late in the first period broke open a tie game and sent the Islanders to a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Tuesday night.

After Andrew Ladd scored at 5:23 of the first, Calvin de Haan and Jordan Eberle scored back to back to give the Isles a 3-1 lead after the first and they never looked back in winning their fourth straight and moving to 8-0-2 this season at Barclays Center.

Anders Lee and John Tavares had the other Islanders goals and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves for his second straight win.

Former Islander Thomas Vanek and Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver, with Horvat’s goal the eighth shorthanded goal the Isles have allowed this season, most in the league.