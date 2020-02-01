The back-to-work Islanders, playing for the first time in 10 days, know they have to get back to winning.

It didn’t happen on Saturday afternoon as the Canucks won, 4-3, in overtime before a crowd of 14,862 to open a three-game homestand at Barclays Center.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes scored the winner just 42 seconds into the three-on-three extra period.

The Islanders (29-15-6) have been in their extended All-Star break/bye week vacation since a a 4-2 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 21.

They entered the break on a 2-3-2 skid over a grueling, 11-day span. Saturday marked the start of the regular season’s final 33 games over 64 days.

Thomas Greiss made 20 saves while Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks (29-18-4), who have won five straight and are 14-3-0 since Dec. 19.

Brock Nelson, with Greiss off for an extra skater, sent the game into overtime by tying it at 3-3 with 25.1 seconds left in the third period.

Hughes put the Canucks ahead 2-1 at 9:48 of the second period with a sharp-angle shot from the left boards that Greiss could not handle. That became 3-1 at 14:56 of the second period as a long rebound off defenseman Oscar Fantenberg’s initial shot went past Tom Kuhnhackl and into the slot for Tim Schaller to knock in. Kuhnhackl was benched in the third period.

Jordan Eberle, with his fifth goal in nine games but just his eighth of the season, brought the Islanders within 3-2 at 16:45 of the second period as he got to the crease for a backhander.

One of coach Barry Trotz’s main concerns for his team coming out of the break was how they would manage the puck early and the Canucks took a 1-0 lead on their first shot at 2:09 of the first period as J.T. Miller knocked in a loose puck in the slot after an Islanders’ icing.

But the Islanders quickly tied it at 1-1 at 5:23 of the first period as Josh Bailey, rushing the puck up ice on the right, fed Michael Dal Colle at the far post for the redirection.