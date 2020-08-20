The Capitals couldn’t get through the Island.

So, the Islanders are now through to the second round.

The Islanders closed out their best-of-seven, first-round series against Barry Trotz’s former team with a textbook, 4-0, win in Thursday night’s Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as Anthony Beauvillier scored twice.

They were dominant five-on-five after the Capitals overcame a two-goal, first-period deficit for a 3-2 win in Tuesday’s Game 4 to stave off elimination.

The Islanders scored once on the power play in three chances after starting the series 1-for-19. Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for his first playoff shutout since 2009, when he was with the Capitals. That included sliding to his left to glove Nicklas Backstrom’s one-timer off the rush at 1:22 of the third period.

And even with Backstrom, their No. 1 center, back in the Capitals’ lineup for the first time since entering concussion protocol in Game 1, Alex Ovechkin and Co. found little time and space to muster an attack against the Islanders’ tight defensive structure. The Capitals were limited to seven third-period shots with their season on the line.

Defenseman Nick Leddy and Josh Bailey added late empty-net goals to clinch the series victory.

“It’s a great win for us,” said Bailey. “We’re happy to move on, but you turn the page. Everyone realizes there’s still a long way to go.”

The Islanders will face the Flyers in the second round if the Eastern Conference’s top seed can eliminate the Canadiens. The Flyers lead that series, 3-2, heading into Friday’s Game 6. If the Canadiens rally to eliminate the Flyers, the Islanders would face the Bruins as the NHL is re-seeding each round.

It’s the Islanders’ second playoff series win under Trotz, who led the Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018 and then switched jobs two weeks later. Last season, the Islanders swept the Penguins in the first round and then were swept by the Hurricanes.

On Nov. 26, 2018, Trotz accepted his Cup ring from the Capitals before a game at Barclays Center and addressed his former team, telling them “You can do it again. You’ll have to go through the [expletive] Island, OK?”

Instead, the Capitals, under Todd Reirden, have now been eliminated in the first round two straight seasons.

Trotz snapped his season-high streak of dressing the same lineup five games in a row as forwards Ross Johnston and Michael Dal Colle were put on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s wings. Fourth-liner Cal Clutterbuck, upended by defenseman Radko Gudas in Game 4, was unavailable and Derick Brassard was also out of the Islanders’ lineup for the first time in the postseason.

But it was Brock Nelson’s second line with Bailey and Beauvillier that had the biggest impact on the game.

Beauvillier extended the Islanders lead to 2-0 at 9:33 of the second period after Bailey stickhandled through two defenders coming into the Capitals’ zone and slid a backhand feed that freed Beauvillier to get the crease for a backhander.

Bailey (two goals, eight assists) has a team-high 10 points in nine postseason games with Beauvillier (six goals, three assists) right behind him.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead in a first period in which both teams established a simple, defense-first style. Beauvillier scored on the power play at 10:19 when he connected from the right circle on the rebound of Nelson’s initial shot.

Nelson has three goals and four assists in the postseason.

The power-play goal was a welcome sight for the Islanders, who are now 6-for-38 (15.8%) overall in nine postseason games, including a four-game win over the Panthers in the best-of-five qualifier.

The Islanders went 0-for-5 in Tuesday’s loss but took solace in better puck movement creating 12 man-advantage shots after they took just six shots on their 0-for-5 power play in a 2-1 win in Sunday’s Game 3.

Isles defenseman Adam Pelech knew what it meant for Trotz to defeat his old team.

“I think he was pretty excited about it and we’re really glad we could help him do that,” said Pelech.