The Islanders considered Tuesday night’s loss in Washington a missed opportunity. Thursday night’s defeat was a blown one.

The Capitals erased a three-goal first-period deficit with five goals in the second period, including four in a span of 5 minutes, 9 seconds against shaky goaltender Semyon Varlamov. The Islanders lost their third straight to start this five-game road trip, 6-3, at Capital One Arena.

And because it’s never too early to start worrying about the standings in a shortened 56-game season, the Islanders (3-4-0) already are seven points behind the first-place Capitals in the East Division.

Coach Barry Trotz promised to shake up his lineup after Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Capitals on defenseman Justin Schultz’s goal with 26.4 seconds left in regulation. He placed rookies Oliver Wahlstrom — who scored his first NHL goal Thursday night — and Kieffer Bellows on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s line while elevating Leo Komarov to Brock Nelson’s line with Josh Bailey while Anthony Beauvillier (lower body) is on injured reserve.

"I think we need to play our game and I don’t think we’ve done that," Anders Lee said before the game, calling Wednesday’s off day a time to reflect on "what’s gone on."

He added, "At this point of the season, we have to get to who we are, find ourselves a little bit and just right the ship."

The ship looked righted through 20 minutes. Unfortunately for the Islanders, it’s a 60-minute game, though, and they reverted to the type of play that annoyed Trotz on Tuesday.

There were not enough bodies in front of Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek (27 saves) and Nelson’s line still is not productive — or dangerous — enough. Though the Islanders held an 11-1 shot advantage in the third period, too much came from the outside and there was little sustain to the attack.

The Capitals’ Tom Wilson scored the only goal in the third period, an empty-net, power-play goal at 19:41.

The Capitals, who have not lost in regulation, still were without Alex Ovechkin, No. 1 goalie Ilya Samsonov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov as they remain in COVID-19 protocol. Center Lars Eller also was out after taking a third-period boarding major from Leo Komarov on Tuesday. Top-line right wing Wilson did return to the Capitals’ lineup.

Conor Sheary pulled the Capitals within 3-2, scoring twice in 73 seconds. He connected from the low slot at 9:07 of the second period, then deflected Zdeno Chara’s shot from the left point at 10:20.

Garnet Hathaway tied it at 3-3 at 11:11 on a shot from the right that Varlamov just whiffed on.

Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech then whiffed on a clearing attempt, leading to John Carlson’s power-play goal as the Capitals took a 4-3 lead at 14:16.

Chara completed the second-period onslaught with a blast from the left point at 18:30.

Varlamov, who entered the game with a 1.00 goals-against average and .966 save percentage, allowed the five goals on 14 second-period shots.

Wahlstrom gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 9:50 of the first period with a shot from the left circle Fourth-line center Casey Cizikas, with his first point of the season, made it 2-0 just 18 seconds later.

Lee, playing in his 500th game, made it 3-0 on the power play at 17:39 of the first period.