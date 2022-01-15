The Islanders lost in regulation for the first time in more than a month. They just didn’t give themselves much of a shot in a 2-0 defeat to the Capitals on Saturday afternoon at UBS Arena.

The Islanders, often reluctant to put the puck on net, were outshot 36-23 and outchanced 57-43 as their three-game winning streak came to an end. The Islanders managed just 16 shots while playing five-on-five.

The Islanders (11-13-6) had been 5-0-1 at home since Dec. 11. Their last regulation defeat had been a 2-1 loss at Detroit on Dec. 14, though Saturday marked just the Islanders’ sixth game since then.

The Capitals (21-8-9), coming off Monday’s 7-3 loss to the visiting Bruins, have now gone 54 games without losing twice in a row in regulation.

The Islanders were shut out for the fourth time this season but for the first time since a 1-0 loss to the visiting Penguins on Nov. 26.

Associate coach Lane Lambert again ran the Islanders’ bench. Barry Trotz remained in COVID-19 protocol for a second game after also missing a New Year’s Day win over the Oilers as his mother passed away.

It marked the first meeting between the teams after their scheduled game at UBS Arena on Dec. 23 was postponed, one of nine Islanders’ games that still must be rescheduled.

The Capitals led 1-0 after a sleepy first period by the Islanders, who were outshot 16-7 and went without getting a puck on net for a 12-minute stretch.

Tom Wilson gave the Capitals the lead at 4:35 as he was left open in the high slot to beat Semyon Varlamov past his blocker. Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey along with defenseman Robin Salo all collapsed on Aliaksi Protas, who set up Wilson, while captain Anders Lee trailed the play.

Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter with 10.2 seconds left in regulation.

The second period wasn’t much better for the Islanders as Varlamov stopped all 10 shots he faced. Their best chances came on their second power play, with Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek forced to stop both Oliver Wahlstrom and Brock Nelson from the low slot. But Bailey, below the right circle and with some net to shoot at, opted to pass instead.

Vanecek started the third period stretching out his left pad to stop Wahlstrom, who had stickhandled toward the crease at 1:18.

The Capitals played with 11 forwards after T.J. Oshie exited at 4:16 of the first period with an upper-body injury. The Capitals were also without forward Conor Sheary, who was placed in COVID-19 protocol.